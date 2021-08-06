See Lorraine, the daughter of Jack Nicholson, actress and filmmaker

Jack nicholson rose to fame in the 1970s, becoming one of the the biggest stars of the decade. Today, he is the most nominated male actor in Academy history and an iconic Hollywood figure, often seen wearing his iconic sunglasses and sitting beside the court during LA Lakers games. the Chinese district star has also worked behind the camera as a director, screenwriter and producer. Although he never officially announced his company retirement, the 84-year-old has not appeared in a movie since 2010. While his movie days seem to be over, there is still a role that occupies a large part of his life: father of five children. Jack shares his youngest daughter, Lorraine Nicholson, with actor Rebecca Broussard, with whom he dated for five years in the early 1990s. For the past 18 years, the 31-year-old has worked in the entertainment industry as an actor and filmmaker, just like her father. To learn more about Jack Nicholson’s daughter, her career, and her relationship with her famous father, read on.

Lorraine made her screen debut in one of her father’s films.

At 13, Lorraine was an extra in 2003 Nancy Meyers rom-com, Something must give, with his father and Diane keaton. Eight years later, Lorraine was the guest of Tonight’s show promote another movie and host Jay leno showed the short clip, joking that she was in the frame for about a “nanosecond”, she told Zimbio. But being by her father’s side throughout her childhood was more than enough to interest Lorraine in pursuing a film career on her own.

“I’ve watched her work my whole life, and that’s obviously a big part of why I wanted to be an actress,” she told the channel. “Just seeing his artistic process and watching it on set, and what you’re capable of creating as an actor really inspired me. It’s pretty cool having a family business like that. “

Bigger roles followed, including Princess Lorraine in The Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement and Adam sandlerthe character’s daughter in Click on. She also plays the surfer Alain Blanchard in the 2011 film Soul surfer, a biopic on Bethany Hamiltonafter losing a limb as a result of a shark attack. Lorraine’s most recent actor credits are the films of 2016 Pirate and Room 105.

Lorraine directed her first short film at the age of 26.

Lorraine served a dual role as an actress and graduated from Brown University with a literary arts degree in 2012. She began writing and directing short films shortly thereafter. In 2016, Lorraine directed and produced her first professional short film, Hana: Clay. The following year, another short film titled Lifeboat, featuring Stephane Dorff as a guidance counselor helping a group of troubled teens, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. It was also screened at the Napa Valley Film Festival 2017, where it won the Audience Award.

Lorraine’s father is known for acting in intense and emotional projects and for playing characters with complex stories and circumstances. Likewise, she said that as a filmmaker, she wanted to create art that challenges audiences.

“In real life, I identify as someone who appeals to people”, Lorraine Recount Display magazine in 2018. “I am therefore always surprised to find that I gravitate around a material that divides. Ultimately my goal is to make films that let audiences question their own preconceptions. It can be uncomfortable for some. “

She spent her childhood attending Lakers games with her father.

Jack is perhaps one of the Lakers’ most famous and devoted supporters, and he passed that devotion on to Lorraine. “I’m definitely a Lakers fan,” she said Access Hollywood in 2011. “I kind of grew up on the pitch, if you will. There’s like all those pictures of me as a kid, like on the confused pitch.”

When Zimbio asked what people wanted to know when they found out she was Jack’s daughter, Lorraine replied, “Well, people usually ask me what it’s like to sit at Laker games. Obviously ah-may-zing. He’s a pretty mysterious character, so I think there’s a pretty high level of curiosity about who he is. “

She turned to her father for career advice.

Lorraine said she learned a lot from her father just watching him sail in the spotlight. Talk to City and Country Magazine in 2017, she said that by observing Jack, she realized that “it is really important to live a fulfilling life”.

Jack also offered Lorraine some direct words of wisdom on the entertainment business. “My dad said to me: ‘The only goal you should have at the beginning is to get people to want to work with you again’, because if you have the opportunity to try, you will get better,” he said. she declared. Jack has worked with some directors, including James brooks and Mike Nichols, several times during his career.

Jack tried to give his children all the experiences he could.

Lorraine has four siblings: Jennifer nicholson, Caleb James Goddard, Honey Hollman, and Ray nicholson. They are all half-siblings, with the exception of younger brother Ray (above), who is also an actor. Some of his most recent projects are the 2020 film Promising young woman and the Amazon Prime series Panic.

When you talk to AARP Review In 2008 (Going through People), Jack said Broussard is a “wonderful mother” to Lorraine and Ray and that they “always got along” despite their breakup. For his part, Jack said his goal was “to be an inspiration, or some kind of positive influence on [his children] without overloading them. “

“Now is the time in their lives to find out who they are,” Jack said of his youngest children. “I’ve always read to them, since childhood; I think it’s a father’s responsibility. I took them to things that I knew they might not like opera, ballet. They like to go to ball games with me. And they are very comfortable around the show business; they are good steadfast rats. “

