Controversial elephant statues removed from Hollywood and the Highlands





Since 2001, the Hollywood & Highland courtyard had been populated with a herd of controversial elephant statues which are now being demolished for a renovation. The courtyard was designed as a tribute to the silent movie era, with pieces designed with director DW Griffith’s Intolerance in mind. The 1916 film was based on the fall of the Babylonian Empire and featured statues of elephants. While the film Intolerance itself was not based on controversy, Griffith filmed it in response to his film Birth of a Nation, which portrayed black characters in an unfavorable light and involved black-faced actors playing. . The film is also believed to be the inspiration for the Klu Klux Klan, which was formed months after the film’s release. For these reasons, the new owners of the yard will “reinvent” the neighborhood and give it a more modern look. DJM Capital and Gaw Capital USA purchased the property in 2020 and began transforming the property into what they will call “Ovation Hollywood”. The Babylonian-themed courtyard is a replica of an archaic film set from an intolerant era that we always planned to remove to reinvent the property, ”said Chad Cress, Creative Director at DJM. “Our goal for Ovation is to create a forward-looking space that celebrates the diversity, history and optimism of Los Angeles. As of this writing, demolition and construction is underway, with escalators and elevators already undergoing renovations. Ovation Hollywood is expected to complete construction by the end of 2021 and will be a “mixed-use project” that will house retail stores, offices and entertainment.

