‘Donda’ listening party attendees donated a photo of Pfizer during the event – The Hollywood Reporter





that of Kanye West Donda the listening evening also served as a vaccination opportunity for the participants on Thursday evening. As the wait for West’s highly anticipated 11th studio album continues, fans have had the opportunity to get their COVID shot now, with Mercedes-Benz Stadium handing out snapshots of Pfizer during the event. The Atlanta Gym and Entertainment Center announced the effort on Twitter, with vaccines available to all attendees until 9:30 p.m. in Sections 340 through 347. We are offering Pfizer vaccines to fans attending tonight’s listening party. Vaccines will be offered in sections 340-347 until 9:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/eDPEdgy29b – Mercedes-Benz Stadium (@MBStadium) August 6, 2021 The effort, which took place on the second of the Grammy-winning rapper’s two albums, came a day before the stadium announced another two-hour pop-up for the Atlanta Falcons. fans plan to attend the team’s open practice on Saturday. Ahead of Thursday’s event, the stadium had hosted walk-in vaccination opportunities in several Atlanta United games. In partnership with the Fulton County Board of Health and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, the Atlanta stadium served as a vaccination site from January, ahead of an announcement of White House officials increased effort from March. At the time, federal health officials confirmed that FEMA’s socially remote mass vaccination site would be able to administer 6,000 injections per day, for a total of 42,000 per week. By the time it closed in June, the site had administered 300,000 doses, with up to 12,000 doses per day. It is not known how many doses of the vaccine were given during the Donda an event. Home to the NFL Atlanta Falcons and MLS Atlanta United, the stadium previously served as a mass kitchen to prepare meals for frontline workers, in addition to supporting shelters and community food banks, during the summer. from 2020. The vaccination pop-up during Donda Listening night comes after West questioned vaccine safety in July 2020 Forbes interview, telling the outlet he was “extremely careful” about it. In the interview, he cited refuted conspiracy theories about the vaccine. “There are so many of our children who are vaccinated and paralyzed,” he falsely claimed. “So when they say the way we’re going to fix Covid is with a vaccine, I’m extremely careful.” He then called vaccines a ‘mark of the beast’ and said, ‘they want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to get to where we can’t go through the doors of the world. paradise ”. The listening night marks both the second public preview of West’s upcoming album and the second delay to its scheduled release. The August 5 listening event was preceded by an event held on July 22 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where West lived as he completed his gospel-themed follow-up work. from 2019 Jesus is king. Hollywood journalist has contacted representatives for West for comment.

