Frantic calls to Hollywood looking for last-minute Portman replacement
Six months ago, it was nearly impossible to keep up with celeb arrivals in Sydney. Now our city is in the throes of a celebrity exodus with Portman expected to join their numbers.
And it’s an exodus that could accelerate given growing anxiety among Hollywood studios over Sydney’s foreclosure.
A Sydney logistics specialist working on such productions has indicated that the dream run may come to an abrupt end soon unless the COVID situation improves quickly.
A look back at the ironically titled Portmans shoot Days of abandonment, team members took down the movie soundstage at Fox Studios all week. The film bundle has been very full for years with the rise of international production, mainly for Marvel action hero films, which has had a ripple effect on local productions.
Portman’s exit from the project meant the studio was quickly snapped up for Hamish blakes Lego Masters series, which moves production from Melbourne to Sydney, where her family is based.
Nicole kidman and Keith Urbain, who made the most of their extended stay in Australia, are expected to leave the city soon. Kidman has managed to shoot four major productions including two in Australia over the past nine months, while Urban has shot a season of The voice.
Kidman travels to Hong Kong where she stars and produces another limited television series, called Expatriates, while her husband Keith is due to begin his grand tour of the United States at the end of the month.
Urban Voice co-featured Rita Ora left town a few weeks ago, one of a long line of visiting stars, including Matt damon, Idris Elbe |, Jeff Goldblum, Melissa McCarthy, Luke evans, Jane seymour, Michelle Yeoh |, Zac Efron, Tilda swinton, Chris evans, Liam neeson, Mark Wahlberg and Awkwafina who all left after gracing these shores for a variety of big budget productions.
The extended Hemsworth tribe made up of brothers Chris, Luke and Liam regrouped in their natural habitat of Byron Bay.
But there is still no sign of George clooney or … Julia robert. We live in hope.
Obeid shy in lockdown before lockdown
Like the rest of Greater Sydney Moses Obeid is locked out (although his confinement is by court order), locked up at home with his wife Nikki and their three children at the Paddington property which they currently rent for $ 2,600 per week.
Excavations are a far cry from the lavish multi-million dollar Vaucluse house the family once owned, but Moïse might want to prepare for even more cramped accommodation.
He is due to be locked in a prison cell in four weeks when he is due to be sentenced after being convicted, along with his father, a former labor minister. Eddie Obeid, for their roles in a rigged tender for a coal exploration permit that brought in a windfall of $ 30 million for the Obeid family.
And it looks like a long month for the hairdresser and the creator of scented candles Nikki obeid, who first met Moses 23 years ago at a Christmas party with friends.
Friends of the attractive, down-to-earth 46-year-old, who once owned a salon called Hairlarious, inform PS that the couple who married in 2002 had quietly separated over 18 months ago and that Moses lived at a separate address in Bondi Junction. .
Apparently, Nikki’s single status is no secret among her close-knit circle of friends, while PS hears that she wants to leave her 52-year-old ex and start dating again. But not yet, given that she and her ex-husband chose to spend the next four weeks of her release on bail under the same roof so that Moses could spend as much time as possible with his children.
Not that his presence went unnoticed in Paddington. Moses took umbrage when the Heralds the photographer came outside and called the police.
However, such media shyness seems out of character for Moses. Until recently, he actively sought to partner with some of Australia’s most revered TV identities to create at the Obeids expense a flawless documentary about the family’s experience with the Independent Commission Against Corruption.
Free Eddie Obeid’s social media feeds even teased the doco, promising to bring this spoof of filthy injustice to our screens … a revelation of the dirty and filthy lies and manipulation between the liberal NSW government, the ICAC and several Australian media organizations and Australian journalists that you thought you could trust.
Who could they be talking about?
This was an ongoing passion project for Moses, who was spotted meeting potential producers at The Golden Sheaf in Double Bay just a few months ago. However, those plans died suddenly after the guilty verdict, although PS heard there had been some reluctance among TV veterans to jump into bed with the Obeids long before that.
Spencers Sydney Ties
Her exaggerated Italian marriage rivaled that of her late aunt princess dianas, but unfortunately for lady kittyFor the extended in-laws in Sydney, it was an event to be seen on screen rather than in person.
The 30-year-old daughter of Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, married 62-year-old money bags, originally from South Africa and based in London Michael lewis in the middle of a three day event just outside of Rome. She wore not one but five dresses on her wedding day, all created by Dolce & Gabbana, for whom Spencer is the brand’s global ambassador.
Turns out her new husband is Sydney’s uncle David Lewis, who with his beloved wife of the company Dana, is a regular at the city’s usual charity events. But neither one nor the other was keen to answer the calls of the PS to speak about the milestone event which made the world news.
Maybe they were upset that they couldn’t be there in person, but they were in good company. Sadly, the Spencer tiara worn by Princess Diana for her wedding to Prince charles was not present. Neither did Earl Spencer, leaving Kitty’s brother, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, to walk her down the aisle.
Nothing bad about the sales break
It only aired for a few weeks, but conspiracy theorists wasted no time fomenting rumors about Leigh sales extended break from ABC reception 7.30.
Laura Tingle did an admirable job filling in, but when it comes to the gossip that Sales was taking time before a major redesign on the show, insiders say there was nothing bad going on. Sales simply had time off due and taking time off during a quiet period suited him well, although planned home renovations were put on hold thanks to the foreclosure.
She is due to return to the air on Monday.
