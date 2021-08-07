How late-night hosts channeled their 2020 frustrations – The Hollywood Reporter

FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE PRESENTS: PANDEMIC VIDEO LOGS

The digital team of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee was almost ready to roll out a new behind-the-scenes segment documenting how the late night show is performed when the world stopped in March 2020. “We were just about to shoot Sam for this beautiful, highly produced show, and then we they all went home and never came back, ”says supervising producer Elisa Kreisinger. Lockdown forced them to pivot, and ultimately Emmy nominees Pandemic Video Logs (which deserved a name for an outstanding non-fiction or short reality series) came from a franchise location. “We needed a way to process how we felt and laugh at ourselves, because there wasn’t much else to do at the time,” says Kreisinger. “We thought, well, let’s document this absurd time. “

The show’s format emerged organically once Kreisinger and his team – like anyone else – turned to video conferencing to keep tabs on their colleagues. “At the beginning, we had all these big plans [for the show], but once we got down to business, we threw in all of these pretty pictures and just moved on to the Zoom stuff, ”she says. The end result is a segment showing the type of emotional rawness that is generally hard to describe on television and is meant to be social commentary. “With that, we were able to turn the lens on ourselves, look inside and ask ourselves tough questions,” Kreisinger explains. “We take the moment to be human with each other in this really vulnerable and difficult time and make it funny.”

Finding the humor in this situation was, along with the reduction in the hours of interview footage, the biggest challenge for the eight-person team. “COVID is no fun, and what was going on with Trump was no fun. But we had to put on a show every week, ”Kreisinger explains. Fortunately, the people who work on the show are some of the funniest people at the end of the night. It really helps to be surrounded by really articulate people, because they can turn any heartbreaking experience into a comedic one. “

While Kreisinger suspects that Pandemic Video Logs is over for now as the conversation around the virus shifts from managing containment to navigating vaccination rates and variants, she is extremely grateful for the hours spent talking to her colleagues about this unique moment. “We could have done an hour-long documentary about each staff member and how they negotiated work and tried to make the news fun,” says Kreisinger. “Each staff member had such an interesting story to tell. I’m glad we documented it.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS: CORRECTIONS

When Meyers found himself filming his late-night show remotely, the comments from viewers weren’t purely encouraging. “From the start, people were writing comments on Twitter and YouTube like ‘You need a better camera’ and ‘You don’t know lighting’,” recalls Meyers. “Instead of rejecting this cruelty, I kind of embraced it.” Gathering feedback from viewers who took to the internet to point out the mistakes he made on his show, Meyers created an online segment called “Corrections,” which since its inception has gone from a three-minute show to one. weekly 15-minute program. which was nominated for an Outstanding Short Series.

“It was born out of fantasy, and yet it has become one of my favorite things to do,” says Meyers. “To its seed, we are very aware that this is a stupid idea, but a lot of good comedy comes from stupid ideas taken incredibly seriously.” Shutting down speculation that he has interns scouring the web for material, Meyers admits that this is a solo effort from start to finish that he makes, in part, to entertain his team. “It’s really fun for me to try to surprise them,” he says. “And it’s very stimulating to read your own comments on YouTube in an attempt to make jokes about it. You have to face some pretty negative things, but I found out that I came out stronger on the other side.

The increased interaction between viewers and the host came at a time when Meyers said he needed it most. “During this pandemic, I deeply, emotionally needed an audience more than ever before in my showbiz life, because otherwise I would have felt so lonely,” he says. “I feel like my audience is more of my friends than they used to be – and it’s really kind of friends.” While Corrections is inherently a joke on the inside, those in this joke have represented hundreds of thousands of fans around the world. “It’s nice to be able to share this weird thing with them,” Meyers says. “It’s like doing a weekly open mic on the show for people who are paying enough attention to understand the jokes from the inside.” The audience has expressed boundless enthusiasm for the passive aggressive Seth, but there’s one person who doesn’t find this version of Seth the “best.” “I promise my wife would oppose this,” Meyers laughs. “But I’m very happy that someone cares about Corrections apart from me. Anyone who says this makes me deeply happy.

STEPHEN COLBERT PRESENTS: ANNOUNCE THE NEWS

Watch parody segments where former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio or Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson are verbally pummeled by cable TV hosts, Emmy nominee viewers Stephen Colbert presents: Tooning Out the NewThey were so taken aback by the exchanges that some wonder vaguely about the “authenticity” of the show on Twitter. Stephen tweeted saying, ‘I hear people thinking this is basically rigged’ and saying, ‘No, it’s real. It’s happening, ”executive producer RJ Fried said with a laugh. That said, perhaps no one is more surprised at what the show has done than Fried.

In a time when political uproar gripped America, a turmoil that was exacerbated by a lockdown due to the global pandemic, launching a cable-animated news parody not only seemed technically impossible, but creatively tenuous. “The world wasn’t really in the mood for laughs,” Fried recalls. “I think we feel very lucky that animation has a way of allowing dark humor to take hold of you. There is something about this little indentation that allows the audience to laugh a little more. In some ways, we feel like this cartoon is equipped to handle this very difficult world, in a way that people can consume. “

Through these shameless animated experts, Fried, who hails from cable and is the co-creator of Showtime’s Our cartoon president, wanted to highlight the uncomfortably close relationship between guests and hosts in news broadcasts. “Cable news is largely willing to trade friendly cover for access, and because of that, a lot of problems are perpetuated because you’re just too nice to people who get it wrong,” he says. “Our show is doing our best to correct this and satire it.” In doing so – asking questions that are real but in many cases lead to the interviewee being a bit off guard – this group sometimes feels like they are getting away with a murder. “I guess we just like to get in trouble and agree not to be invited to parties,” jokes Fried, who attributes their success to the courage of his colleagues.

“We write jokes that are pretty hard to tell in front of someone. The bravery of the writers and performers really amazes me, ”says Fried. “With 95% of our guests, it’s a good conversation, but every now and then we put them in those situations where they have to accept the discomfort. Fortunately, they have a character, which helps, but it takes a bravery that is quite rare in the news world.

