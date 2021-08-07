Chloe Zhao, Gemma Chan say Eternals character will reinvent heroism – The Hollywood Reporter





Eternals Director Chloe Zhao and actress Sersi Gemma Chan promise that the heroine and “empath” of the upcoming Marvel film will invite audiences to re-evaluate their expectations of superheroes. Talk to Vogue United Kingdom, Zhao and Chan both hinted at Sersi, one of the set’s million-year-old cosmic beings, as a new Marvel superhero fantasy, Zhao telling the magazine that it was a personal passion to “create a nuanced female superhero,” especially one who is “rarely seen in this genre”. While describing Chan not only as a “great actress” who is both intelligent and courageous, the director shared that they both shared that desire to imagine a female hero in this way. “Gemma was also very interested in this idea and took up the challenge,” Zhao said. “She brought a beautiful sense of gentleness, compassion and vulnerability to Sersi which I think will invite viewers to rethink what it means to be heroic.” Chan said she never really planned on returning to the MCU after her role as Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel in 2018, something she explained in a previous interview with The Hollywood reporter. “My character dies in [Captain Marvel], so I thought there was no way I would really come back, which disappointed me a bit, ”she said last December. But with her big MCU comeback, the actress teased that with her character, Sersi, viewers should be prepared to expect something outside of what we expect from cinematic superheroes. “She’s not necessarily the best fighter, she doesn’t have the most impressive powers,” Chan explained. “The main thing is that she is empathetic. It has a connection with humans, and with the world and the earth. That’s his strength, so I leaned into that. Like all Marvel projects, details around the film are very closely watched, but Chan was able to divulge not only a little bit about his character, but also about Sersi’s relationship with his compatriot Eternal Ikaris, who is played by The iron Throne and Bodyguard starring Richard Madden. Chan, who did tests with Madden, described the two as “immortal soul mates,” before sharing what she thought was a fun challenge to portray their on-screen romance, made slightly easier. by the real relationship established between the two. “It was a fun thing to play. Over a thousand year period, how do you play out a normal relationship? ” she said. “The good thing is that Richard and I have known each other for over 10 years.” During the interview, the actress – who has previously spoken about the Hollywood performance – also defended Zhao’s presence in the director’s seat, saying working with an Asian director was a nice surprise. “Working with an East Asian director – I never dreamed of that, even just a few years ago.”

