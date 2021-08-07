How to earn them for Hollywood Pantages performances – Daily News





LOS ANGELES A digital lottery opened Friday for a limited number of $ 10 tickets to week one performances of “Hamilton,” which is scheduled to open Aug. 17 at the Hollywood Pantages Theater. The lottery opened at 10 a.m. on Friday August 6 and will close at noon on Thursday August 12 for tickets for performances August 17-22. The following digital lotteries will start each Friday at 10 a.m. and end the following Thursday at noon for performances the following week. The Tony Award-winning musical will be the first production at the Hollywood Boulevard Theater in more than a year after it closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lottery registrations can be made at hamiltonmusical.com/lottery or with the official app for “Hamilton”, available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (hamiltonmusical.com/app). Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent out between noon and 4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Once notified, winners will have one hour to claim and pay for their tickets. Lottery participants can share information about the show on their Twitter, Facebook and / or Instagram accounts to earn additional lottery entries per platform. No purchase or payment is necessary to register or participate. Each winning participant can purchase up to two tickets. Only one entry per person, per performance, will be authorized. Repeated entries and disposable email addresses will be deleted. Lottery tickets can be picked up on call from two hours before the show with valid photo ID and will be forfeited if resold. A mobile device is required to receive unlimited digital tickets and will be required for theater entry. Customers must be 18 years of age or older and have valid, unexpired photo ID that matches the name used to participate. Tickets are not transferable. Tickets are on sale for all performances of the musical scheduled until January 2. There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per household for engagement. Prices range from $ 55 to $ 195, with a number of bonuses starting at $ 369. Tickets can be purchased at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/HamiltonLA and www.ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-982-2787, or at the Hollywood Pantages Theater box office. The Hollywood Pantages will require ticket holders to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and present proof of vaccination. “Hamilton” was originally scheduled to open at Pantages on March 12, 2020, but was suspended after the theater closed under a statewide stay-at-home order aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. The musical had already been staged at Pantages in 2017. The show, which won 11 Tony Awards, uses a mix of hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway music, along with an innovative cast to tell the story of one of the founding fathers of the America, Alexander Hamilton, the country’s first Secretary of the Treasury. It features music and lyrics by award-winning actor-writer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

