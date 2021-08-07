Reservation Dogs Creators and Cast Talk Breaking Barriers, the future of Indigenous representation in Hollywood – The Hollywood Reporter

Dogs Reservation – the brainchild of Sterlin Harjo and Oscar winner Taika Waititi – puts Indigenous peoples at the forefront of modern storytelling.

On Thursday night, the show’s cast and creative team gathered on Sunset Blvd. at Neuehouse Hollywood to celebrate the premiere of the show which has already received positive critical reception ahead of its release.

Scheduled for August 9 on FX on Hulu, Dogs Reservation is a gritty coming-of-age tale centered on four native teenagers from rural Oklahoma. Ready to do whatever it takes to leave the reservation, the teens turn to criminal activity as they try to save enough money to escape to California. With an all-Indigenous main cast, the show aims to paint a realistic picture of the growth in Indigenous communities today.

While Waititi – with several projects underway – could not always be on set for the shoot, the Thor: Ragnarok the director zoomed in on the writers’ room meetings, while Harjo led the production load.

“I had a whole roster of talented writers and directors that I wanted to work with – all of my friends and people that I’ve known for years,” Harjo said of the cast and crew reunion. series, most of which are of Aboriginal descent. themselves. “All they needed was the opportunity.”

The concept for Dogs Reservation happened about two years ago, in what Harjo describes as a process that “has moved very quickly.”

“It hasn’t changed much,” the co-creator said of the original idea, which was brainstormed between himself and his longtime friend Waititi. Harjo is a member of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, while Waititi is of Maori descent, having grown up in New Zealand.

Raised in an indigenous community in Oklahoma himself, Harjo said he got “a lot of [his] own life ”in the story. “I can’t watch an episode without seeing all the different stories in my life,” the showrunner added.

In the midst of their celebration of the show’s premiere, the Dogs Reservation The team stressed their hope that the project will open doors for future Indigenous stories to be told.

“I think we are in a new era for the representation of our people,” Zahn McClarnon (who plays Big) says of the indigenous communities of Hollywood. “I’m just thankful that we have opportunities like all ethnicities, all other cultures in this business.”

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and I never thought that I would see the day when we would have a native film directed, produced, written, played [show.] A lot of companies didn’t want to take the risk.

But McClarnon is optimistic about the future. the Westworld The actor continued, “Indigenous culture is such a small percentage of the United States. There isn’t a huge audience for it, but I think it will increase that audience.”

Despite all the excitement of the celebrations, actor Devery Jacobs (who plays Elora Danan) stressed the pressure to create something that has never been done before. Scheduled to begin production at the start of coronavirus lockdowns in April 2020, the cast and crew were unsure if the series would even be picked up after its pilot.

“Now I’m finally able to let go and celebrate and savor this moment, instead of feeling the responsibility and the pressure that if we don’t do it right, they might not fund Indigenous projects at the future, ”Jacobs said.

And his concerns are not out of place, because for so long, Indigenous portrayal in the film was hard to come by.

“It’s usually like, ‘Okay, I can make a native character say something here, I can make the janitor be a Native American, or I can make the nurse. a Native American, and that’s a huge accomplishment, ”director Sydney Freeland – who directed episodes two and four of the series – spoke of her past directing experiences in which she pushed for Native storytelling. “It’s just blowing it all out of the water. Native Americans are in the foreground [in Reservation Dogs]. “

And this creative environment is something Freeland called “distinctly non-Hollywood,” and rather something more akin to the collaborative culture of Indigenous communities themselves.

The show’s premiere comes the same day LeBron James announced his new project Ground ball for Netflix, a Native American-led story to be directed by Freeland.

As more and more Indigenous stories are given a platform in Hollywood, Freeland – who is of Navajo descent – hopes that the future of that content will present a diverse perspective on the Indigenous experience.

“I hope that we will be able to show that we are not a monolith, Rutherford Falls said the manager. “We’re not just a one-size-fits-all or cohesive group that all tell the same stories. We’re going to blow this thing up big.