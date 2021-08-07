Entertainment
Billy Porter (Pose) could win second Emmy for Drama
Josh o’connor has been the best favorite Emmy actor all season for “The Crown,” but there’s someone on his heels. Billy Porter is in second place in the odds for “Pose”, at 39/10 versus 7/2 for O’Connor, and if he pulls the surprise a second win will make him the first repeat champion since, well, another era.
Bryan cranston is the last person to win the title of Dramatic Actor on multiple occasions, having won his record-breaking fourth statuette for “Breaking Bad” in 2014, which was the band system’s final year. Since then, there have only been one-time champions, including Porter for the first season of “Pose” in 2019. To be fair, not all of the post-2014 winners had a chance to claim the prize again. inasmuch as Jon hamm (“Mad men”, 2015) and Matthieu rhys (“The Americans,” 2018) prevailed for the final seasons of their shows as part of this staggered nine-year streak of award given to a first season show or final season show, which ended on ‘last year when Jeremy Fort triumphed for the second season of “Succession”. Strong cannot repeat this year since “Succession” missed this cycle due to COVID-19. Then there is Rami malek, who was never nominated again after winning the award for the first season of “Mr. Robot” in 2016.
Porter isn’t the only former winner in the mix this year: 2017 champion Sterling K. Brown is looking for a second win for “This Is Us” and Rhys is also nominated but for a different show, “Perry Mason”. Neither should win – Brown is fifth and Rhys sixth – and Porter is arguably stronger than both. Her show just wrapped up its three seasons with an emotional script for Pray Tell and had its best performance with nine nominations, including a return in Best Drama Series, and offers for writing, directing, and lead actress. Mr. J. Rodriguez for the first time. The six-time nominee “This Is Us” also returned to the drama series after being dropped last year, but the heartbreaking NBC has still failed to write and direct, while “Perry Mason” does failed to secure a serial offer.
TO SEE Billy Porter’s episode Emmy submission for ‘Pose’
Acting awards are decided by the acting branch, of course, but it does suggest which of these shows has the most visibility. Plus you have a first-time candidate like Rodriguez replacing the old candidate Mandy moore while his “This Is Us” (soon to be ex-) son-in-law Chris Sullivan was able to become a supporting actor again, which granted more slots.
That being said, it will be a big task for Porter or anyone else to defeat Golden Globe and Critics Choice champion O’Connor. “The Crown” is the undisputed favorite of the series and could easily pull off a close-to-dramatic-racing sweep if it’s as strong as it looks. The only main category he shouldn’t earn is Supporting Actor, in which Tobias Menzies is second to Michael k williams (“Land of Lovecraft”).
If Porter gets angry, he can revive the first season / last season trend, not to mention having the distinction of winning either way. To complete the first six are Rege-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”) in third and Jonathan majors (“Lovecraft Country”) in fourth.
