Udo Kiers’ latest provocation: leading man

Tell me about the shoot with Linda Evans.

In Germany they called the Dallas and Dynasty street cleaners because when they were on TV there was no one on the street. [Laughs] I first met her at a restaurant the night before the shoot, and she was so normal. I was surprised because she wanted to rehearse and rehearse and rehearse. I liked it.

When we were filming, we were real. There was no actor. I’ve learned over the years that the good actors are the nicest people. It is only the insecure who complain all the time. Linda is one of the nicest.

How much did Sandusky influence your making of the film?

Everything was wonderful, easy. The main street has become for me like the studio of Paramount. I wanted to make the film as chronologically as possible. Since we started at the nursing home, I slept there alone without a camera and got the feeling of the hallways and bathrooms. Then I got an apartment in Sandusky.

Is there a gay man from your past who inspired your performance?

There was a lot. There were still some friends of the real Pat around, and they told me how he held his cigarette. There were also little things in my life that I saw in clubs or in private, how people, when they sit down, put one leg on the other. so much. But I also wanted to get away from the clichés. I didn’t mean to say, yes, my daughter.

Do you identify with yourself anywhere under the LGBTQ umbrella?

When I was a young man in Germany, if two men lived together and the neighbors could hear erotic noises, they would call the police and people would be arrested. I think it’s wonderful what has been done everywhere, especially in America.