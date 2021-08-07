Entertainment
Udo Kiers’ latest provocation: leading man
In 1966, sulky Udo Kier made his film debut in a zip-up short titled Road to Saint Tropez, playing a gigolo who has an affair with an older woman. Their day at the Baie des Anges is a cinch, but by the time they arrive at the seaside town of the film’s title, it breaks her heart.
This summer, Kier is once again in a film shot by the water. But it’s far from the French Riviera, and there is no female killer.
In Swan song, A new film from writer-director Todd Stephens, Kier plays Mr. Pat, a flamboyant former barber who languishes in a grim retirement home outside of Sandusky, Ohio, a working-class town on the shores of Lake Erie. With the promise of money, he hitchhikes into town to fulfill the wish of his recently deceased ex-client Rita (Linda Evans): to dress and make up his corpse for his open-casket funeral.
While browsing Sandusky, Mr. Pat comes across Dee Dee, a protege turned rival (Jennifer Coolidge), and Dustin, Ritas’ gay grandson (Michael Urie). But here’s the thing: Rita is a demanding Republican freak, as Mr. Pat claims, and he’s wondering whether to make a dead bitch look like a human.
As for the role, Kier said he had no fear, a tombstone-worthy way of describing his own career, which was defined by unqualified performances as superior characters for the directors. renegades.
I couldn’t wait to make the movie because I never want to say I can’t do this, he said. I would go so far as to say it was like a dream project for me.
Swan Song, now in theaters and on demand Beginning August 13, Stephenss’ independent Ohio trilogy, which began with writing Edge of seventeen (1998) and co-writing and directing Gypsy 83 (2001), stories of gay Gen X boys eager to leave Sandusky for New York. With Mr. Pat, the trilogy shines its spotlight on an older gay man who built his life in Ohio.
Stephens said he spent over a year trying to find the right actor to play a Stonewall Generation peacock who favors fancy fedoras and mint green leisure suits. Then a casting director raised Kier.
I hadn’t thought of him because he’s German, said Stephens, who based the character on Pat Pitsenbarger, a hairstylist and drag performer he met as a teenager exploring his own sexuality in circles. homosexuals from Sanduskys in the ’80s. I had always thought of him in villainous roles. But on the other hand, he’s incredibly fabulous. Mr. Pat had big blue eyes like Udo. As soon as I met him, I knew he was Mr. Pat.
For more than five decades as an actor, Kier used his ice blue eyes to provocative ends as a vampire for Paul Morrissey (Blood for Dracula in 1974), psychiatrist for Dario Argento (Suspiria in 1977), jeans for Gus Van Sant (My own private Idaho in 1991), and a demon and a baby for Lars von Trier (The Kingdom series in the 90s). He was Madonnas’ dungeon mate in her 1992 book Sex.
Still to come for the prolific actor are black comedy My neighbor Adolf, in which he plays a man suspected of being Hitler, and a recurring role in the second season of the Amazon Prime Hunters series, about Nazi hunters.
With Swan Song, Kier marked a rarity for an actor at 76: a juicy lead role. On the phone from his home in Palm Springs, Calif., Kier took the conversation in a multitude of directions. These are edited excerpts.
How does it feel to have a leading role?
In all the films that I have made, Blade To The shadow of the vampire, I’ve always had I hate that word arguing that I had smaller roles. This is the first time after Dracula and [Flesh for] Frankenstein that I played the main role. I’ve always wanted to play a villain in a James Bond movie, but somehow that didn’t happen.
Tell me about the shoot with Linda Evans.
In Germany they called the Dallas and Dynasty street cleaners because when they were on TV there was no one on the street. [Laughs] I first met her at a restaurant the night before the shoot, and she was so normal. I was surprised because she wanted to rehearse and rehearse and rehearse. I liked it.
When we were filming, we were real. There was no actor. I’ve learned over the years that the good actors are the nicest people. It is only the insecure who complain all the time. Linda is one of the nicest.
How much did Sandusky influence your making of the film?
Everything was wonderful, easy. The main street has become for me like the studio of Paramount. I wanted to make the film as chronologically as possible. Since we started at the nursing home, I slept there alone without a camera and got the feeling of the hallways and bathrooms. Then I got an apartment in Sandusky.
Is there a gay man from your past who inspired your performance?
There was a lot. There were still some friends of the real Pat around, and they told me how he held his cigarette. There were also little things in my life that I saw in clubs or in private, how people, when they sit down, put one leg on the other. so much. But I also wanted to get away from the clichés. I didn’t mean to say, yes, my daughter.
Do you identify with yourself anywhere under the LGBTQ umbrella?
When I was a young man in Germany, if two men lived together and the neighbors could hear erotic noises, they would call the police and people would be arrested. I think it’s wonderful what has been done everywhere, especially in America.
You’ve worked with real gay authors, including Fassbinder. What is your favorite memory of him?
I met Fassbinder when he was 15, and I was 16, in Cologne at a popular bar with a mix of truck drivers and secretaries. I went to London to work and learn English. One day I bought a magazine with his face on it calling him a genius and an alcoholic, and I thought it was Rainer from the bar.
When I returned to Germany, he offered me a role in The Stationmasters Wife and it was our first collaboration. We have made a lot of films together. We also lived together. Somewhere it says we had an affair, but that’s a lie. He was the only director to capture the state of Germany after the war.
Is there a movie that you might not know but would like to check out?
I did Boys house, a very important film for the gay community. It is all good [in 1984] in a nightclub in Amsterdam, which my character runs. The boys are there undressing, and I go out like Marlene Dietrich. The film is important because AIDS was coming, and no one knew what AIDS was. I think it’s something people should see.
In Swan Song and in real life, there is a generational gap between the older gay men who remember the worst years of AIDS and the younger men who don’t.
Cookie Mueller, my good friend, died of AIDS. I also lost a lot of friends in Germany. In front of the camera, I had that in mind.
Have you thought about what you would like to look like when you die?
[Laughs] I do not care. I guess if someone said I had seven hours to live I would have a party with wonderful drinks. After seven hours, I was jumping in my pool and not moving. People would say, Hes so good! See how long he can hold his breath!
The problem would be if I was 85 and had no hair anymore. I’ll find someone to polish the top of my head.
