Entertainment
Broadway insider reveals COVID-19 protocols for actors
As the mad King George chirps in “Hamilton” – “You will come back.”
And the time has finally come. Yes, after over a year Broadway is “Opening Up” – just like in “Waitress” – but we’re all going to be in hiding places to watch our favorite shows.
But its return means so much more than the chance to look at soft shoes with mulled wine and overpriced snacks.
For three-time Tony Award-winning producer Bonnie Comley, who was named chairman of the Drama League board in June, it was heartbreaking to watch the doors close to all 41 Broadway theaters amid the pandemic of COVID-19.
“With artists, there’s a desire, there’s a sense of community,” Comley, 55, told The Post exclusively. “It’s an ambiguous loss. Something is missing that has no finality.
Broadway is an economic juggernaut. In the 2018-19 season, 14 million tickets were sold and contributed $ 14.7 billion to New York’s economy. Its closure left not only performers without work, but also behind-the-scenes workers, from musicians to hall and backstage staff.
“People in the live performance industry didn’t know how long they were going to be out of work,” Comley explained. “For the 25 people you see on stage, you don’t see the 20 people in the pit and the other 50 or 75 in the theater supporting the show. And there was a layer of hopelessness and depression. Everyone has a lot more hope now. We know so much more about this virus and how it works than a year and a half ago. “
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2021/08/06/broadway-insider-reveals-covid-19-protocols-for-actors/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]