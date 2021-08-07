Broadway insider reveals COVID-19 protocols for actors

As the mad King George chirps in “Hamilton” – “You will come back.”

And the time has finally come. Yes, after over a year Broadway is “Opening Up” – just like in “Waitress” – but we’re all going to be in hiding places to watch our favorite shows.

But its return means so much more than the chance to look at soft shoes with mulled wine and overpriced snacks.

For three-time Tony Award-winning producer Bonnie Comley, who was named chairman of the Drama League board in June, it was heartbreaking to watch the doors close to all 41 Broadway theaters amid the pandemic of COVID-19.

“With artists, there’s a desire, there’s a sense of community,” Comley, 55, told The Post exclusively. “It’s an ambiguous loss. Something is missing that has no finality.

Broadway is an economic juggernaut. In the 2018-19 season, 14 million tickets were sold and contributed $ 14.7 billion to New York’s economy. Its closure left not only performers without work, but also behind-the-scenes workers, from musicians to hall and backstage staff.

“People in the live performance industry didn’t know how long they were going to be out of work,” Comley explained. “For the 25 people you see on stage, you don’t see the 20 people in the pit and the other 50 or 75 in the theater supporting the show. And there was a layer of hopelessness and depression. Everyone has a lot more hope now. We know so much more about this virus and how it works than a year and a half ago. “