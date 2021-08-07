Connect with us

Broadway insider reveals COVID-19 protocols for actors

As the mad King George chirps in “Hamilton” – “You will come back.”

And the time has finally come. Yes, after over a year Broadway is “Opening Up” – just like in “Waitress” – but we’re all going to be in hiding places to watch our favorite shows.

But its return means so much more than the chance to look at soft shoes with mulled wine and overpriced snacks.

For three-time Tony Award-winning producer Bonnie Comley, who was named chairman of the Drama League board in June, it was heartbreaking to watch the doors close to all 41 Broadway theaters amid the pandemic of COVID-19.

“With artists, there’s a desire, there’s a sense of community,” Comley, 55, told The Post exclusively. “It’s an ambiguous loss. Something is missing that has no finality.

Broadway is an economic juggernaut. In the 2018-19 season, 14 million tickets were sold and contributed $ 14.7 billion to New York’s economy. Its closure left not only performers without work, but also behind-the-scenes workers, from musicians to hall and backstage staff.

“People in the live performance industry didn’t know how long they were going to be out of work,” Comley explained. “For the 25 people you see on stage, you don’t see the 20 people in the pit and the other 50 or 75 in the theater supporting the show. And there was a layer of hopelessness and depression. Everyone has a lot more hope now. We know so much more about this virus and how it works than a year and a half ago. “

The Broadway League has systems in place to ensure theaters reopen, including COVID ‘room monitors’ from the Actors’ Equity union to verify guidelines are maintained in small backstage spaces.

The producers of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” have also announced its return in one show instead of two separate parts in a COVID-safe fit.

The performers and the backstage crew will also need to be fully vaccinated. If they have a problem with that, “they just won’t work,” Comley warned.

Ticket holders will also be required to wear masks during performances and be vaccinated before taking their seats. These rules will be in place at least until the end of October.

“Then we’ll take a look and see where we’re at,” Comley said. “These policies really align with New York City stores, schools and businesses.”

Comley, also the owner and founder of BroadwayHD, a live production streaming platform – a big plus during COVID – explained that the league is trying to get 100,000 people back to work over the next year.

Another big problem is the shortage of tourists due to the pandemic, as non-New Yorkers make up around 60% of the public (15-25% are international). “We need these tourists,” said Comley, who with his tech savvy is trying to modernize the industry.

During the break, many artists and crews received financial support from the league as well as the Actors Fund and Drama League.

The most important thing now, Comley said, is that ticket holders understand that their “safety is the top priority.” The people who work in the theater and the 41 theater owners and unions have become a place of solidarity, which is a huge accomplishment and should not be taken lightly.

Bonnie comley
Bonnie Comley, Drama League chairman and award-winning producer, poses on the Great White Way.
Theater league

“Hamilton,” “The Lion King” and “Wicked” – known in intimate circles as Broadway’s Big 3 – are slated to reopen in mid-September.

As for Comley, “Six: The Musical”, A modern tale of the lives of Henry VIII’s six wives presented as a pop concert, will mark its return to Broadway audiences when the show officially opens in October.

“I’m going to dress,” she promised, “and put on my crown and celebrate.”

