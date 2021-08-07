The actor of “Limu Emu & Doug” on his new fame

David Hoffman shares his famous acting role with an unpredictable emu – who is more recognizable than his human partner with the mustache and sunglasses.

Hoffman plays Doug, the throwback to the ’70s in the popular and ubiquitous “Limu Emu & Doug” commercials for Liberty Mutual Insurance.

The ad campaign launched in March 2019 and turned the veteran actor into a rock star in the advertising world alongside “Can You Hear Me Now?” guy (Paul Marcarelli) or Flo (Stephanie Courtney), who promotes Progressive Insurance.

“I was never recognized on the streets as Doug,” said Hoffman, who is in his early 40s. “He looks like a character I’ve never played before.”

It was a deliberate choice on Hoffman’s part. The classically trained actor is an improv / sketch-comedy veteran (The Groundlings Main Company in LA) who played ex-writer Jim in “There’s … Johnny!” (2017).

He had just wrapped up a two-season series on the UK sitcom “I Live With Models” when, just after Thanksgiving in 2018, his sales agent called. “He said, ‘Would you someday [an ad] campaign?’ and I said, ‘I don’t know. You can be labeled and it can get cheesy, ”Hoffman said. “I said, ‘Here are my parameters: it will be with a director that I respect, something that I find funny and that I don’t want to be like myself.’ He handed me his phone and said, “This is the last day they see people.”

“They” turned out to be Liberty Mutual, who gave a brief description of Doug, but nothing else: “He’s a partner of an emu and sincerely and sincerely wants to help people personalize their auto insurance with the help. of this bird. “

“I disappeared and came back with a realistic mustache and a member’s only jacket and said, ‘That’s the guy,’” Hoffman said. “There was no physical description of [Doug]. The role did not call for a mustache; I just decided he should have a mustache.

“What got me hooked was that he was serious and trustworthy. I have a kind of comedy that I love – I call it ‘Absurd Realism’ – and I think it’s just the funniest thing there is. It plays like it’s grounded and real, but its premise is absurd. No one [in the ads] acts like there’s nothing unusual about this guy getting into a car with an emu.

And, if you’re wondering, Hoffman plays very little in person with Limu the Emu. “There are three emus on every shoot and we always use the same three,” he said. “The one who specializes in stillness, the one who runs… we kind of change them. We used them more on the very first shoot, but 90% of the time I’m alone watching a piece of tape [subbing for Limu]. They release the emus afterwards and do an amazing job in post-production with CGI.

“They’re tall and when they throw their necks up to the end, they’re taller than me – like a dinosaur with talons,” he said. “They’re a little intimidating, but at least with me they’re kinda gentle. On the first shoot, one of them jumped up on a desk and hit me in the face, but I have no problem with wild animals.

“I have worked with more difficult children.

Nate Smith (left to right), David Hoffman and Andrew Schulz in a scene from “There is… Johnny! Which premiered on Hulu in 2017. Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collecti

Now that Hoffman has starred in the ad campaign for two and a half years, he has said he has some influence over his onscreen alter ego.

“I consider [the ads] to be a miniature series where she grows up, and like everything, the writers and the actors get to know each other better, ”he said. “With the bumper and the Liberty [jingle] we only have 22 seconds left for an ad, and with the slogan “You pay only for what you need” we now have 15 seconds to play. Before the shoot, we get together and look for some fun things to do. They give me the freedom to improvise, but there isn’t much time. I just like the moments of silence, like at the barbecue [Doug to Limu: “Hot dog or chicken?…hot dog.”]

“We squeeze them in when we can. “