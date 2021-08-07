Entertainment
Britney Spears’ father says “no reason” for dismissal | Entertainment
LOS ANGELES (AP) Britney Spears’ father said in court filing Friday that there was no reason to remove him from the guardianship which controls his money and affairs.
James Spears has conscientiously and faithfully served as the curator of his daughters’ estates without any blemish on his record, according to the record.
James Spears ‘record also shows that court-appointed professional Jodi Montgomery, who oversees Britney Spears’ life decisions while her father manages her money, called him distraught last month and asked for her help with her daughter’s mental health issues. Montgomery and his attorney said in response that James Spears distorted and manipulated the call to use it to his advantage.
James Spears’ filing came in response to court documents filed a day earlier by Britney Spears new lawyer Matthew Rosengart, who requested an emergency hearing as soon as possible to suspend him from guardianship.
James Spears said Rosengart does not (and cannot) specify what the wrongdoing is causing such a suspension.
James Spears stepped down from the part of guardianship that controls his daughter’s life decisions in 2019, with Montgomery taking over, though his official status remains temporary.
the allegations made by Britney Spears in hearings in June and July that appear to have spurred Rosengart’s call for her father’s dismissal, including serious allegations of forced medical treatment and therapy, improper medical care and limitations on rights personal, have not been tested, and involve issues that have long been Montgomery’s responsibility, not his, the Jamie Spears case said.
James Spears says the call for his urgent dismissal is ironic given the call he received from Montgomery on July 9.
Ms. Montgomery looked very upset and expressed how concerned she was about my daughters’ recent behavior and their overall mental health, ”said James Spears in a personal statement attached to his court record. Montgomery explained that my daughter was not taking her meds on time or taking her meds correctly, didn’t listen to her medical team’s recommendations, and even refused to see some of her doctors. Ms Montgomery said she was very concerned about which direction my daughter was heading in and directly asked for my help with these issues.
James Spears said they discussed the possibility of hospitalizing Britney Spears in a psychiatric emergency.
Montgomery admitted in a statement through his lawyer Lauriann Wright that he had concerns about Britney Spears ‘behavior and mental health, but said James Spears’ resignation would only help.
The release says her father Jamie Spears continues to be her curator instead of a neutral professional trustee has a serious impact on Ms Spears’ mental health.
At no point during the phone call did Montgomery suggest that Britney Spears qualifies for psychiatric detention, the statement said.
Montgomery contacted Jamie Spears because she was concerned that a investigation Britney Spears’ allegations, which he was seeking, would be detrimental to him.
The concern Ms Montgomery raised with Mr Spears during their phone call is that forcing Ms Spears to testify or have her assessed would only move the needle in the wrong direction for her sanity, the statement said.
Montgomery was saddened that the appeal is now distorted and manipulated “by James Spears” to gain some sort of tactical advantage in the ongoing process to withdraw it.
The fights between those involved in the guardianship have become increasingly heated and more public, since Spears’ dramatic testimony at a hearing on June 23, when she told a judge I just want my life back.
A hearing to respond to Rosengart’s motion to impeach James Spears is scheduled for September 29, unless the judge grants his request to hold one sooner.
Follow AP Entertainment writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
