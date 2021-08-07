POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. – The Mason County Fair returns Monday with a full program of events including activities for the whole family and nightly entertainment on its main stage.

On opening night, the popular Fair Queen Contest returns at 8:30 p.m., with seven competitors vying to wear the crown. Then, musical artists will take the stage to perform the rest of the week.

Known as the largest county fair in West Virginia State, Mason is also known for attracting musical talent from near and far, including national recording acts, and the 2021 lineup is no exception.

Here is the detail of the musical entertainment programming:

Tuesday, August. ten

The fair will feature popular local musicians including Jesse Crawford, Flatrock Revival and Connor Christian. Christian, from Gallipolis, Ohio, was recently nationally acclaimed when he was selected to be part of “Team Blake” in the final season of “The Voice” on NBC.

Christian, who is on the front page of the evening of entertainment, begins his performance at 8 p.m. Christian asked three judges to turn their chairs on “The Voice” during the blind auditions when he performed “Bright Lights” by Gary Clark, Jr. He went on to win. a battle round with a rendition of Rodney Crowell’s “Ain’t Living Long Like This” and made it to the round of 16. Christian currently lives in Colorado but is returning to the area this summer for performances at the River Rec in Gallipolis, the Kickin ‘Summer Bash in Pomeroy and the Gallia Jr. Fair.

Prior to Christian’s performance, Flatrock Revival will take the stage at 7 p.m. The popular group with a loyal following will perform country, rock and blues. Flatrock Revival recently headlined Point Pleasant’s “Liberty Fest”.

The kickoff for Tuesday’s performances is Crawford, which occurs at 6 p.m. ET. Popular local singer-songwriter Crawford performs a mix of folk and country and a few originals. “I like older country music. I was born and raised in Apple Grove and I would be lost without my guitar, ”Crawford said.

Wednesday August 11

A night of gospel, contemporary Christian music and clogging is scheduled on the main stage of the fair. First, a local gospel band to be announced will perform at 6.30pm; at 7 p.m., the Twin River Cloggers perform; then at 7:30 p.m., the Lifespring Community Church Praise Group takes the stage.

New Heights Collective is headlining the evening at 8 p.m. Based in Milton, New Heights Collective runs the weekly worship service at New Heights Church. According to a statement by a spokesperson for the group, original songs such as “Who You Say You Are” and “Forevermore” are about what Christ did and why we worship Him. “Through writing and singing original songs, contemporary worship songs and even new arrangements of traditional hymns, the collective exists to glorify God through music and in everything we do,” the statement said. .

Thursday August 12

A certain crowd pleaser returns at 7:30 p.m. with the Lip Sync Battle on the main stage.

Friday August 13

Country singer Callista Clark takes the main stage at 9 p.m. Clark’s single, “It’s’ Cause I am” released this year, peaked at 27 on the US Country Airplay charts.

Saturday August 14

Country superstar Tracy Byrd will close the fair on Saturday night with country singer-songwriter Matthew Adam Metheney.

Metheney, who has a loyal local following, takes to the main stage at 7 p.m. with his country music brand. Metheney performs throughout the region and has recorded in Nashville, Tenn.

Byrd performs at 9 p.m. on the main stage. Byrd enjoyed many successes in the 1990s and has upcoming tour dates with Blake Shelton on the 2021 Friends and Heroes tour.

Some (but not all) of his hit songs include:

Hold paradise;

Lifestyles of the less rich and famous;

Exploration of watermelons;

The first step;

The Guardian of the Stars;

Don’t take her, she will have everything I have.

Full schedule of Mason County Fair events:

Monday August 9

8:00 a.m. Showmanship – Hogs, goats, lambs, heifers, feeder calves, steers

10:30 a.m. 4-H Youth Equestrian Show

Midday ball games

1 p.m. Pedal tractor (inside the stage)

3:45 p.m. Jason Eades Memorial Bursary

4 p.m. Junior Market Pig Show

5:00 p.m. Little Mister and Miss Mason County (Main Stage)

7 p.m. PPJSHS Groups – Junior and Senior Groups (outside)

7 p.m. H&H Ranch and rodeo at Pull Track

8 p.m. Dedication Fair

8:30 p.m. Fair Queen Competition (Main stage)

8:30 p.m. Annette Hanes Prize

9:30 p.m. Cochon gras (after the pork show)

11 p.m. Doors close

Tuesday August 10 – Seniors’ Day

9 a.m. Opening of the fair

9:15 a.m. Goat show for children

11 a.m. Market goat show

11 a.m. Open / Junior Goat Show

11 a.m. Balloon games

1:00 p.m. CEOS “Public demonstration” (Jr. Building Stage)

1 p.m. Pedal tractor (inside the stage)

3 p.m. Bingo (Cool Room)

5:30 p.m. 4-H scholarships

6 p.m. Antique tractor

6 p.m. Market Lamb Show

6 p.m. Jesse Crawford (Main stage)

7 p.m. Market animal resale auction (Fair Office)

7 p.m. Flatrock Revival (Main stage)

7:30 p.m. Clothes pin Children’s games

8 p.m. Connor Christian (Main stage)

11 p.m. Doors close

Wednesday August 11 – Discount day

9 a.m. Opening of the fair

10 a.m. treasure hunt

11 a.m. Throwing eggs

Hay bale throwing at noon

1 p.m. Pedal tractor (inside the stage)

2:00 p.m. Cloverbud Activity (Jr. Building)

3 p.m. Replacement heifer show

4 p.m. Mark Wood fun show

5:30 p.m. Wahama High School Band (Indoor Stage)

6 p.m. Commercial show of fattening calves

6:30 p.m. Local Gospel Group – TBD (Main stage)

7 p.m. Cloggers Twin River

7 p.m. 4-H Leader Memorial Award (Junior Building)

Demolition derby at 7 p.m. – followed by a lawn mower and wheel drive derby

7:30 p.m. Lifespring Community Church Praise Group (Main Stage)

8 p.m. New Heights Collective (Main stage)

8 p.m. Children’s game – Potato sack race

11 p.m. Doors close

Thursday August 12

9 a.m. Opening of the fair

9 a.m. Pet parade (show ring)

9:50 a.m .: Youngun’s calf show

10:00 am Open exhibition of beef cattle

10 a.m. Junior beef show

Noon Paper Plane Jet (Indoor Scene)

1 p.m. Pedal tractor (inside the stage)

2:00 p.m. Spitting seeds (outside the ring)

2 p.m. Mason County Special Needs Goat Show (Show Ring)

5:00 p.m. Market Steer Show

5:00 p.m. John McCausland Award

6 p.m. Joli Bébé Contest

6 p.m. Terry Lynn Williamson Memorial Award

7 p.m. Junior and Open Milk Show

7:30 p.m. Lip Sync Battle (Main Stage)

8 p.m. Barrel on wheels race

11 p.m. Doors close

Friday August 13

8 a.m. Opening of the fair

8:00 a.m. Main Market Showmanship

10:30 a.m. 4-H Exhibitor and Donnie Hill Award

11 a.m. Sale of junior cattle – Market goats, market pigs, fattening calves, replacement heifers, steers, market lambs

11 a.m. Fair Scholarship and Mason County Born & Raised

11 a.m. Market animal prices

1 p.m. Pedal tractor (inside the stage)

7 p.m. Super Stock Trucks, Tractors and Modified Stock Trucks

9 p.m. Callista Clark (Main stage)

9 p.m. Chicken fishing

11 p.m. Doors close

Saturday August 14

9 a.m. Opening of the fair

9 a.m. Open Fun Show for Mason County Youth

9 a.m. Junior horse show

11 a.m. Dash for Cash

1:00 p.m. Horseshoes launch (off stage)

1:00 p.m. Pedal Tractor – Pull Off (indoor stage)

2:00 p.m. Auction of children’s games

2:00 p.m. Open Horse Show – NBHA sanctioned

4:45 p.m. Robert Lutton Prize

5 p.m. Showmanship Old Timers

7 p.m. Motocross

7 p.m. Matt Matheney (Main stage)

8:45 p.m. Contest Prize and Donnie Hill Prize (FFA)

9 p.m. Tracy Byrd (main stage).

Find the Mason County Fair on Facebook and on http://www.masoncountyfairwv.com/.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent contributed to this article.

