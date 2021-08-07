Live events return to Redlands Library – Redlands Daily Facts





The in-person programming returned to the AK Smiley Public Library in Redlands on Wednesday August 4, with a performance of Spanish guitar music. Michael Anthony Gagliardi kicked off the first live event at the library since the COVID-19 pandemic closed in March 2020. Several library staples are also expected to return this month. “Being right next to the (Redlands) Bowl and hearing music in the air again was such a pleasure,” Jennifer Downey, Senior Librarian, Adult Services, said in an email ahead of the event, “ and we can’t wait to be part of the action. “ Spanish guitarist Michael Gagliardi gestures as he speaks with the public at the AK Smiley Public Library in Redlands on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise / SCNG)

Spanish guitarist Michael Gagliardi performs for an audience at the AK Smiley Public Library in Redlands on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise / SCNG)

A live audience shows their appreciation for the talents of Spanish guitarist Michael Gagliardi as he performs at the AK Smiley Public Library in Redlands on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise / SCNG)

Spanish guitarist Michael Gagliardi chooses a song on his acoustic guitar at the AK Smiley Public Library in Redlands on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise / SCNG)

Spanish guitarist Michael Gagliardi looks intense as he performs for an audience at the AK Smiley Public Library in Redlands on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise / SCNG)

Spanish guitarist Michael Gagliardi plays his worn-out guitar in front of an audience at the AK Smiley Public Library in Redlands on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise / SCNG)

A live audience from far away from society watches Spanish guitarist Michael Gagliardi perform at the AK Smiley Public Library in Redlands on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise / SCNG)

Spanish guitarist Michael Gagliardi performs for an audience at the AK Smiley Public Library in Redlands on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise / SCNG) Rules can change at any time, she noted, but the library is ready to handle anything. “If the past 18 months have taught us anything, it’s how to be flexible,” Downey wrote. Preschool story time is slated to switch from virtual to in-person on Tuesday, August 10, and baby storytime is slated to follow August 12, both at the Contemporary Club behind the Lincoln Memorial Shrine. Pajama Story Time is set to return to the library on August 11 in the Young Readers Room. The library also has an author talk scheduled for August 24 at 7 p.m. with Larry Burns, who wrote “Secret Inland Empire: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure.” “The Smiley Library is in the heart of the Redlands, a place where people can come together, learn new things and enjoy great entertainment,” Downey wrote. “We hope the community is as happy as we are to return to live programming.” Information: akspl.org

