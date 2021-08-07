“The Suicide Squad” is a hilarious parody of US imperialism that almost works

The new movie The suicide squad picks up anti-superhero and anti-state security stories like The boys, Invincible, and Watchmen to create the most cynical Suicide Squad story to date. Elegantly directed by James Gunn, the film is imbued with a dark and brilliant cynicism. The US prison system and US intelligence services are portrayed as vicious, corrupt and ruthlessly stupid. And yet, for all of its dark spirit, the film can’t help but end with a validation of Imperial logic and American decency. The film shows how far a big budget mainstream superhero movie can go and how far it can’t.

The DC Superhero Universes Suicide Squad, created in 1987 by John Ostrander, has always been a critic of the American state. In the comics, the government recruits jailed supervillains through bribes and intimidation for jobs that superheroes can’t or haven’t always been linked to in the dark corners of the world. the end of the cold war. The bad guys have bombs implanted in their skulls; if they try to escape, their masters execute them without judgment. The concept appears to have been lifted from the most paranoid leftist fantasies, echoing radical 1970s films like Punishment park. You end up rooting for the prisoners, despising the mere morality of super-cops, and questioning the motives of the Feds.

The film widely shot in 2016 Suicide Squad was an unconscious brief for American world domination. The United States enslaves an alien god, and when she breaks free and threatens to overthrow the hegemonic world order, super-prisoners abused by the same government nonetheless leap into action to defeat her rightly. This is the story of a slave revolt that encourages you to sympathize with the slavers.

At first, the 2021 reboot / sequel seems even more enthusiastic about imperialism. The mission is to raid the island nation of Corto Maltese, where a coup has brought an anti-American government to power. The new authoritarian rulers have access to an alien supervillain of mass destruction. Ruthless and ruthless Agency Director Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) enlists the reluctant Bloodsport (Idris Elba) to lead a motley group of Villains, Super Weasels and Super Sharks to destroy the weapons program and protect the United States from a rival power.

The parallel here with the logic of the Iraq war is obviously intentional. And the film presents the American intervention on Corto Maltese as just as disastrous as the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

In the first place, Waller greatly overestimates the competence of his forces. Virtually the first thing that happens is that the strike force realizes that one of the recruits they threw into the water for an amphibious landing cannot swim. Things quickly take a turn for the worse from there as the film gleefully throws a bunch of high-profile actors over the body, both for shock value and to illustrate that the people you thought were heroes absolutely are. not. Squad members are actually good at killing and surviving, but are also likely not to shoot the wrong people. They pile up the corpses with sufficient efficiency before realizing they’ve made a mess.

The United States is not just inane; it is also corrupt. Given the usual tropes of superhero movies and the cosmic nature of the threat, you first assume that Waller sends his team to save the world as a whole. But through a series of cleverly orchestrated twists and turns, it quickly becomes clear that the US government has absolutely no concern for the people of Corto Maltese. Waller is happy to see the civilian population tortured and murdered if it advances his view of American interests. Moreover, Wallers’ nationalist cruelty to his foreign rivals is explicitly linked to his equal disregard for the rights of national prisoners. The US security state chews people at home and abroad with the same ugly delirium.

And yet. Even though he portrays American power as clumsy and brutal, The suicide squad I can’t help but enjoy it. The film carefully shows a prisoner behaving cruelly so that his punishment at Wallers’ hands looks like poetic justice; when he gets his, a lot of people in the theater with me laughed. This belief in essentially fair punishment is exactly the logic of the prison system and jail rape jokes.

As for the prison, so for imperialism. Heroic villains demonstrate their awesomeness throughout mowing down a large number of mostly faceless alien opponents. In perhaps the film’s most breathtaking battle sequence, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) has her pale skin dramatically highlighted by a bright red dress as she spins and weaves her way through dozens of dots. ‘non-white opponents. Cartoon birds and flowers literally spray across the screen to highlight her feminist emancipation, which is also, in this case, the emancipation of white Americans.

As it suggests, for all their flaws, the members of Suicide Squad are ultimately the heroes of the film. This means that the inhabitants of Corto Maltese are not saved by the Corto Malteses but by the American intervention. Superheroes kill people abroad or save them. Either way, their super-genius is exemplified by and constructed by overwhelming those people out there. A superpower is a superpower because it dominates the world.

There are superhero stories that expose and reject the allure of the Imperial superpower. TV show The boys introduces the Homelander, a Superman-like character who is a rabid white nationalist sociopath. His imperialist fantasies are self-explanatory, which makes him both a beloved American celebrity and a terrifying villain in the series. Filipino superheroine Darna has historically featured in accounts that downplay violence and aggression in favor of redemption and salvation, according to to scholar Cherish Aileen Aguilar Brillon. As a postcolonial superhero, suggests Brillon, Darna offers an alternative to American colonial power superhero fantasies.

The suicide squad almost gets there. He tells you that the imperialists are corrupt; he tells you that the imperialists are incompetent. This tells you that when the imperialists say they are going to save someone, it is usually just an excuse to inflict violence and seize power. But at the end of the day, a big budget American movie is going to show you big budget American heroes saving a grateful world population. The suicide squad, rather admirably, turns his guns on his own super-self. But the balls bounce, inevitably ricocheting towards the rest of the world.