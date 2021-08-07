Britney Spearss’ dad is fighting efforts to remove him from curatorial post





A day after an attorney for Britney Spears asked the court to expedite the hearing on whether to remove his father from the guardianship that has long governed his life, the singer’s father defended his actions during the 13 years in a court case. James P. Spears agreed to an accelerated schedule for the hearing, but objected to the effort to suspend him as a curator, arguing that he took good care of his daughter and is blamed for them. actions taken by others with guardianship roles. Last week Ms Spearss’ attorney filed a motion to dismiss her father as the singer’s estate registrar, a move that was expected after Ms Spears told the court the arrangement was abusive and her father should be charged with abuse of guardianship. Her lawyer on Thursday asked the court to consider that request earlier, arguing Ms Spears was suffering psychologically and financially while her father was in charge. In the court document filed Friday, Mr Spearss’s lawyer Vivian Lee Thoreen wrote that he would agree to move the hearing date from September 29 to August 23. But she fiercely opposed Ms Spearss’s claim. lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, that Mr. Spears was to be promptly removed from the arrangement.

Mr Spears has conscientiously and faithfully served as the curator of his daughters’ estates without any blemish on his record, Ms Thoreen wrote. Mr. Spears’ sole motivation has been his unconditional love for his daughter and a fierce desire to protect her from those who attempt to take advantage of her. The case seeks to shift responsibility onto others involved in Ms Spearss’s guardianship, which was requested by Mr Spears in 2008 amid concerns about Ms Spearss’ mental health and her potential substance use. He said Ms Spears ‘former duty counsel, Samuel D. Ingham III, and a professional curator involved in the arrangement, Jodi Montgomery, were responsible for Ms Spears’ admission to a mental health facility. in 2019, which Ms Spears said in court in which she felt forced. Mr Spearss’s lawyer said in the case file that he had not been in charge of his daughters’ medical treatment since late 2018. In a statement Friday, an attorney for Ms Montgomery, who has been involved in managing Ms Spearss’ personal and medical care since September 2019, disputed Mr Spearss’s account. The lawyer, Lauriann Wright, said that by the time Ms Spears entered the facility, Ms Montgomery was a case manager of the Guardianship, hired by Mr Spears, and had no authority to admit Mrs. Spears at such a facility. , claiming that only Jamie Spears had this power in March 2019. She added that Ms Spears had consented to be admitted to the facility. Mr Spearss’s court record was also intended to support his argument that he had played a vital role in supporting his daughters’ mental health, claiming that last month, after Ms Spears argued passionately in court for him allowing him to regain control of his life, Ms Montgomery called him for help, expressing concern over Ms Spears’ recent behavior and her refusal to listen to or even see her doctors.

In her statement, Ms Montgomery’s attorney acknowledged that Ms Montgomery was concerned about Ms Spears ‘recent behavior and her overall sanity, noting that Mr Spears’ continued role as a curator had an impact on the Ms Spears’ state of mind and urging her to resign. . Ms Spearss’s medical team and her mother also said Mr Spearss’s removal was in Ms Spearss’s best interests, court documents show. Ms Montgomery’s statement added that her phone call to Mr Spears was motivated by genuine concern for Ms Spears and was aimed at reestablishing a working relationship with Mr Spears towards Ms Spears’ mental health and well-being. Ms. Montgomery implores Mr. Spears to stop the attacks, according to the statement, there is no point; it only hurts. As part of Mr. Rosengarts ‘argument against keeping Mr. Spears as a Tory, he wrote that despite what he described as Mr. Spears’ willingness to spend his daughter’s money, he objected to her request at the end of July to take a brief vacation to Hawaii, calling it unnecessary. In the court record, Mr. Spears disputed that he objected to the vacation. Mr Spears has long claimed that his handling of his daughter’s life helped grow and maintain the singer’s $ 60 million fortune and kept her from being exploited by strangers. But in June, the extent of Ms Spearss’s objections to her father’s role became clear when she told the court that he enjoys being in control of his life and that he should be in jail for his actions as a conservative.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/06/arts/music/britney-spears-father.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos