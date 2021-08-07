‘Physical’ EP and director discuss greatest moments from season finale

In the episode, which started airing on Friday, Sheila de Byrne sees her aerobics business opening up potential new doors, her husband’s election ending in a bubbly, and, after an explosion involving a cream puff , his mutual attraction to developer John Breem (Paul Sparks) enter a strange new stage.

In an interview with CNN, executive producer Annie Weisman and director Stephanie Laing, who directed seven of the show’s 10-year freshman season episodes, break down the action and tease what’s to come in season 2.

This conversation has been condensed and edited slightly for clarity. It contains discussions of eating disorders that some may find triggers.

CNN: I want to start off by thanking you both for a TV season that I can’t help but think about. It was so shocking and uncomfortable and a great specific story. I was angry with Sheila all the time, but I was also angry with her. What did you want this final to be in terms of his journey?

Annie Weisman, Executive Producer: She had been going through the door of this house for a long time. I always knew we wanted to be true to the difficulty of this back then – you know how dangerous it is. She has spent much of her life controlling threatening emotions – controlling them, pushing them away. We knew there would be a release when that happened. And the writers got this idea of ​​this unique type of sexual connection that occurs between her and John Breem (Paul Sparks), which ended up being the most Covid-friendly sex scene ever shot in some ways. Totally inadvertently.

CNN: I was going to work up to talking about the scene where they have fun in front of each other, but let’s dive into it. Stéphanie, tell me about the making of this final.

Stéphanie Laing, director: It starts on the page, doesn’t it? Everyone pays so well. Everything is being built up to this moment. And I agree with you, you kind of hate Sheila and then you love Sheila and you want her to win. So when she finally does something, I think everyone is sort of cheering for her by her side.

For me, the final is the exit. He built, built, built. When you leave her in episode nine, she says, “This is how we win”, she has gained confidence and, for lack of a better way to put it, the lady is about to leave for this. future that we will discover more about.

WeismanPlus, the last little bond that ties her to Danny’s dreams is this election, and when that breaks, well … it frees her to go through that door and have that other kind of release. And she’s spent so much time shedding her emotions and inflicting mean words and behavior on her body. It was rather gratifying to see her do that. It was a little embarrassing and unconventional, but it was a moment of pleasure and connection in her body and pleasure in being watched.

And when it comes to doing the actors, it was important to talk about it and make sure they knew what we were suggesting was really about where their eyes were, and it was really about connection and that the sexual part was really just more suggested than explicit. The performances are really brave and really great.

Laing: I think this talks about everything about “Physics”. The shoot, behind the scenes and what you see on screen is that everyone has really created a safe space for it all.

CNN: I wanted to ask you about these two characters because I don’t have a lot of physical chemistry between them. It just looks like two repressed people who recognize each other. Can you talk a little bit about their dynamic and where does it go in this second season with that?

Weisman: I completely agree with that. I think they have something that they recognize in each other. There’s something familiar when they look at the other person, and it’s over a big ditch. They are, like, very different. They are both married to other people, they are politically different, their beliefs are different. It shouldn’t work. But I think they recognize the traumas in each other, and they recognize that they share the same ideas about wanting power and wanting things because of that trauma. It’s really like operating on a probably subconscious level, but I think it’s true that there is some pain that you can just feel. [in] someone else’s eyes, and that’s what they see in each other. So there is a link. I don’t think it’s a very connection, someone might call it a very healthy connection, but it is a connection. They’re on a sort of collision course with each other, and that’s going to continue throughout the second season.

CNN: Let’s talk about Sheila’s eating disorder. Speaking from experience, it’s a long way to want to improve from something like this – let alone actually do it. I don’t feel like she wants to let go yet. Where is this going to take us in Season 2?

Weisman: That's right. I don't think she does. And the benefit of being able to explore it further in a second season is that the inner voice is the dramatization of the eating disorder. It's almost like she's in an abusive relationship with it, and there are times when she almost runs off and it kind of brings her back. I think, as you just said and this is also my experience, there is this fear that without it you will really be lost. [Weisman has opened up about her own experience with an eating disorder in the past.] The lie he's telling you – which I think is similar to an abusive relationship – is, "Without me you're going to lose all the things that make you you – all the things that make someone love you, all the things that make you good at everything. They will go away without me. This is a very difficult message to push away. The hardest thing with any type of recovery is to really prepare to feel your feelings instead of avoiding them So she's more advanced than she was when we met her, but she still has some way to go.

Laing: You can also see it in his friendships, because that is also part of it – like his friendship with Greta (Dierdre Friel). There was a time when she said, “I have a hard time making friends with women. She was saying so much at the time.

CNN: I remember thinking this scene was a big milestone for her. I also thought the kitchen scene in that episode with Danny was a huge moment. It was so deeply uncomfortable to see him speak directly about his eating disorder for the first time, but with what seemed to be without any worry or concern for her. When he pushed the cream puff into his mouth, I felt so bad for Sheila.

Laing: Again, it’s just very honest. And you have Rose [Byrne] who is so incredibly talented, and Rory [Scovel], who, at the last take, held back tears. From the perspective of his own character, he has no idea what Sheila is going through. He’s too hung up on himself. But even if he wasn’t hanging on to himself, he just doesn’t recognize it at all. He is in denial.

Weisman: And to her credit, she won’t let him in. The funny thing about the way the show works is that we have access to his thoughts but no one else does. She’s so good at hiding them. He can’t react to things she won’t let him in. I think it’s even more true in this [time] a time when there wasn’t as much language and discussion about eating disorders. But it’s even true now. People get really good at hiding it and hiding it. But if you’re talking about the cream puff scene, Rory was so nervous about doing that scene. He is as far removed from this character as a person could be; he’s just a wonderful actor. He was so worried that he would cross a line that you could never come back from because it’s really, really aggressive. It’s a kind of aggression, that was the idea.

Laing: He walked around for days, “Is today cream puff day?” “Is it cream puff day?” ”

Weisman: For weeks he would wring his hand. Sweet Rory.

CNN: “Aggression” is a good word for it because, in experience, when you have an eating disorder, what you eat, how you eat it, and who sees you eating it are all things. deeply personal and triggering. When I was at my worst, what Danny did would have been so violent.

Weisman: I’m sorry to hear that, and grateful that you brought it up because it was part of the reflection. You know, a lot of times I think eating disorders, binge eating, and binge eating can be a big blow to so many people. Part of the goal for all of us – the creative team and Stephanie and I have talked about it a lot – is to really take it seriously and really see the violence and the pain of it. That was a lot of the thought behind this scene.

CNN: Finally, launching a show right now is so difficult because there’s a lot of good stuff out there, but you’ve been renewed for a second season, so that means some people are watching and loving it. Who did you find as an audience on the show and does that influence your approach afterwards?

Laing: A lot of women have contacted the show, of course, but I have, surprisingly, had a lot of men who have contacted me. So much so that two days ago someone walked up to me and said, “I really think we should talk about eating disorders in men. We have them too. Why don’t we talk about it? Because we’re so honest and serious about it and take it seriously, it opens up a conversation where it might never have been before.

Weisman: Same. I have to say there are a lot of women who reached out to me and talked to me, but I was really surprised by the men and the kind of men who reached out and responded and who talk about it. It was really moving and interesting to hear some guys. I’m going to say real guys – certified guys – who are intrigued and interested in the show because I think it flips some assumptions and ideas that they had, and it’s exciting. I feel like we just need to stay the course in terms of being truthful and honest and having the tone that we have and letting people come to the show rather than going to them.