Screen Actors Guild boss backs Scarlett Johansson, accuses Disney of being ashamed of the genre





Scarlett johanssonThe team has gained another powerful ally with the Screen Actors Guild as they prepare for a battle against The Walt Disney Company, Hollywood’s biggest studio. Disney’s decision to release Black Widow simultaneously in theaters and via streaming, that Johanssons lawyers to say was a lure to increase the number of Disney + subscribers at the cost of potential compensation of $ 50 million for the actress. His lawsuit suggests that the pandemic-triggered pivot to streaming found in many corners of the industry may be at odds with previously made deals that have not been adjusted accordingly. After filing the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court last week, statements have been made both ways. A Disney spokesperson said the lawsuit is particularly sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Johanssons CAA (the most powerful in the industry) has shown support when she was co-founder Bryan Heavy accused Disney of shamelessly and falsely accusing Ms Johansson of being insensitive to the global COVID pandemic, in an attempt to make her appear as someone they and I know she is not. Hes added that the star has earned billions from Disney and its shareholders. The last great voice to speak out in Johanssons’ defense is Gabrielle Carteris, the president of the SAG-AFTRA union (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists). Disney should be ashamed of resorting to tired tactics of humiliation and intimidation, Carteris said in a report, before applauding Johansson for shining the spotlight on inappropriate compensation changes that companies are trying to work around with talent as distribution models change. She added that no one in any area of ​​work should fall victim to unexpected reductions in expected pay. It is unreasonable and unfair. Her statement continued, saying that we are deeply concerned about the gendered tone of Disney’s criticism of Ms. Johansson. Women are not callous when they stand up and fight for a fair wage, they are leaders and champions of economic justice. Women have been the victims of wage inequality for decades, and they have been the victims of comments like those in Disney press releases even more. This kind of attack has no place in our society and SAG-AFTRA will continue to defend our members against all forms of prejudice. Three organizations, Women in Film, ReFrame and Times Up, published a joint statement last week, calling Disney’s response a gender character attack. They wrote that the studios’ response contributes to an environment in which women and girls are seen as less able than men to protect their own interests without facing ad hominem criticism. Gabrielle Carteris will step down as SAG President in September. She, his current secretary-treasurer Camryn manheim, and his party, Unite For Strength, endorsed Fran drescher and running mate Anthony rapp as successors. In front of them is the Membership First ticket, run by Matthew Modine and Joely fisher. Recently, Sharon stone, who is running for a spot on the national board with Membership First, posted a video in which she disclosed that her request to vaccinate all colleagues in an upcoming production may have cost her the role. More great stories from Vanity Show In search of the truth about Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento

