28,000-year-old lion cub looks asleep

As a child, I devoured stories of the arduous efforts to reveal the past (and I still do).

There were divers looking for wrecks, astronomers scanning the universe using telescopes, researchers looking for fossils, and historians scouring pages and paintings to find lost masterpieces.

Their discoveries were exciting, but the experiences of these explorers and the journeys to achieve their breakthroughs were equally insightful. As I read their words, I could feel the salty air on my face, the sun on my back, the dust on my hands, and the weight of what it took to acquire this knowledge.

As we take advantage of the infinitely fascinating generosity shared by researchers, may we always honor how this has become possible.

Love Daln This frozen cave lion still has his whiskers intact.

It’s Sparta, and apart from the fur, the little one seems to be taking a cat nap. But the cave lion cub last closed its eyes 28,000 years ago.

She and another cave lion were found frozen in the Siberian Arctic. Their teeth, skin, soft tissues and organs are mummified. Even Sparta’s claws are sharp enough to pose a risk to scientists studying it.

These incredibly well-preserved remains will allow researchers to study the DNA of cubs, revealing more about the unique characteristics of extinct cave lions.

Meanwhile, further research concluded that Neanderthals, our Stone Age cousins ​​who were contemporary with cave lions, painted in caves long before modern humans.

A year after launching the journey to Mars, the Perseverance rover attempted to collect its first sample from the red planet this week. But things did not go as planned.

While the rover was able to drill through a rock, data showed that there was nothing inside the sampling tube, something that had never happened when the sampling system was tested. on earth.

The rover teams are sorting through the data to figure out what went wrong and will plan another sample collection attempt in the future.

Scientists are eager to collect Martian earth and rocks, as these samples will eventually be returned to Earth by future missions, providing a chance to truly study and understand Mars like never before. It’s just a way for the rover and its helicopter sidekick, Ingenuity, to change the way we explore the red planet.

Christoph Gerigk / Franck Goddio / Hilti Foundation Greek ceramics have been found at the site of an ancient sunken city.

The wild blue waters of Earth have a way to reveal glimpses of history, including chapters full of intrigue and tragedy.

A team of divers have found archaeological treasures, including Greek ceramics and even 2,400-year-old wicker baskets filled with fruit, at the site of an ancient sunken city off the Egyptian coast. And a sinkhole in Lake Huron allows researchers to learn how oxygen on early Earth could have been created.

But the darkest research is that of black divers in search of slave wrecks.

Of the 35,000 ships used to ferry over 12 million African slaves across the Atlantic between the 15th and 19th centuries, 500 to 1,000 of them were wrecked. Diving With a Purpose attempts to bring this painful story to the surface and share these hidden stories.

As drought and wildfires increase in parts of the globe, deadly flooding has also wreaked havoc in Germany, the United States and China, among others, this summer. And it will only get worse.

The number of people at risk of extreme flooding is 10 times higher than expected.

The new research precedes the publication on Monday by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change of its main state of science report. The report is expected to describe how extreme weather will worsen and become more frequent due to man-made climate change.

Zoe Muller Giraffes have complex social societies.

There must be some misunderstanding. It turns out that giraffes have kept their complex social societies, comparable to those of elephants, a secret.

New research suggests that giraffes have a matrilineal society. Female giraffes are not only closely related to their calves, but also to other female giraffes. These results also suggest that giraffes have grandmothers, much like the relationships we have with our own human grandmothers.

The more scientists understand the behavior of giraffes, the better they can ensure that these vulnerable animals survive and thrive.

Come for a close up on these:

These shows are about to explore a bold new frontier: reality TV goes to space. Who wants to be a millionaire, uh, astronaut?

This rare species was thought to be extinct, but it’s still around and barely clinging to survival.

Machu Picchu, Peru’s Inca citadel, bucket list travel favorite, is much older than we thought.

