Jeffrey Katzenberg Plans Fundraiser to Support Newsom Against Recall – Deadline





EXCLUSIVE: As recent polls show Gavin Newsom at significant risk of being ousted in the September 14 recall election, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Casey Wasserman and Andrew Hauptman are among the names who will chair a fundraiser next week for the governor. from California. The August 12 virtual event is also chaired by Van Fletcher and Skip Paul and Stephanie and Mark Robinson. Among the hosts is Eric Smidt, and Newsom is expected to attend. Polls show the race tightens when attention turns to voters likely to run in unusually scheduled elections. Regarding Democrats, it’s the idea that supporters of the recall have an advantage when it comes to enthusiasm, meaning participation, even in a reliable blue state. Proceeds from the August 12 event will go to the Stop the Republican Recall of Governor Newsom committee, which can raise unlimited amounts. His biggest contribution to date came from Netflix’s Reed Hastings, who donated $ 3 million. Tickets for this event start at $ 10,000 for the designation “friend”, $ 25,000 for “supporter”, $ 50,000 for “co-organizer” and $ 100,000 for “president”, according to an invitation. Related story California Covid cases jump 50% in 24 hours as 2021 summer surge surpasses 2020 In a statement, Katzenberg said, “This recall effort is a Republicans-led sham. I’m glad Hollywood is stepping up to fundraise to defeat this nonsense. “ Katzenberg also sends this note to potential donors: “This is all part of Republican efforts to delegitimize our electoral process and suppress voting nationwide. Governor Newsom was first elected in 2018 with 62% of the vote, which is higher than any Democratic candidate for governor in the state’s history. He recently enacted his California Comeback plan, which will spur California’s recovery by providing immediate help to families, tackling homelessness, improving infrastructure, fighting wildfires and making historic investments in the city. education. Hollywood studios have already lined up their support for Newsom, as the Stop the Republican Recall committee has also garnered contributions from the Motion Picture Association, Paramount Pictures and Lionsgate’s Jon Feltheimer. A recent contribution came from Byron Allen, who donated $ 10,000. Other significant funding for the Stop the Republican Recall committee came from the 2015 SEIU Local and the California Democratic Party. Voters will be asked two questions: Should Newsom be removed from office? If the “yes” answer wins, then the next question is relevant: who should replace him? More than 40 candidates have qualified, and while conservative radio host Larry Elder has won a plurality in some recent polls, a SurveyUSA survey this week showed Kevin Paffrath, a Democrat and YouTube personality, although the results were within the margin of error. The poll also showed Newsom underwater on the recall issue. Newsom’s 2022 re-election campaign, meanwhile, drew recent contributions from Ari Emanuel of Endeavor, who donated $ 10,000, and Kevin Huvane of CAA, who donated $ 25,000.

