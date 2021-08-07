Lady Gaga stepped out in the old Hollywood look after Tony Bennett’s show





Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett performed one last concert in New York on August 5, and for vulture, it was a night full of standing ovations, tons of emotions, and a very beautiful friendship between the pop star and the legendary crooner. It was also a night out for another of Gaga’s exceptional dress skills. She was seen leaving Radio City Music Hall wearing a Georges Hobeika sparkling dress. The plunging neckline of the dress and its sequins with floral patterns. James devaneyGetty Images She was joined by the musical director Michael bearden as she stepped out in her glamorous look. This shiny number wasn’t her only stunning look on Thursday. She was also seen in this Christopher John Rogers patterned dress from the Spring 2021 collection. MEGAGetty Images Late Friday night, she was also seen in a fitted pale yellow dress, complete with a baby pink handbag: James devaneyGetty Images The concerts, August 3 and 5, were to coincide with Bennett’s 95th birthday. During the show, Gaga sang in her honor: “Start spreading the news / it’s Tony Bennett’s birthday.” She added: “He is my friend. He is my musical companion. He is the greatest singer in the world. Like Vulture reports, the night may have introduced the always lovely Gaga, but she made sure the night was about Bennett. When she sang “La Vie en Rose”, the song by Edith Piaf in which she nailed A star is born (2018), she noted Bennett’s role in her relationship with the song: “I would never have sung this song if Tony hadn’t told me.” When she sang “Someone to Watch Over Me,” she added that it was written in 1926, the year Bennett was born. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. At the end of the evening, she escorted him backstage as he waved to his audience. Lauren Puckett-Pape

Lauren Puckett-Pope is Associate Editor at ELLE, where she covers news and culture.

Hilary Weaver is a New York-based freelance writer who writes on politics, queer issues, Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, and all the women the Queen has ever made a lady.

