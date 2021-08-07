Blow Up Hollywood reflects on star dust





Underground ambient art rock collective Blow Up Hollywood presents Dust From the Stars: A Reflection on Saturday, August 14 at the Custer Institute Observatory at 8 p.m. This critically acclaimed group will perform an outdoor concert under the stars of works from their new album, which reflects the cosmos and our journey and genesis from stardust to our current state. This concert is presented when the Perseid meteor shower nears its peak, as Earth passes through the dust left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle. This spectacular meteor shower is the most spectacular of the year and is active from July 17 to August 24, with a peak of activity on August 12. During or after the concert (weather permitting), guests will have the opportunity to try out a glimpse of the meteor shower, seen with the naked eye from seats on the lawn. After the concert, the non-profit observatory welcomes guests for a guided look at celestial objects in our universe through the many on-site telescopes, including the Zerochromat Apochromatic Telescope in the historic Observation Dome. The rainy date is August 21 at 8 p.m. The sound of Blow Up Hollywood, built over two decades of recording, ranges from progressive rock to post-rock, , pop, classical, jazz and ambient soundscapes. The collective has created a vast and adventurous work that manages to be both very emotionally charged and anonymous. Founded by Steve Messina and Nik Chinboukas in 2001, the group has become more of a collective than a group, as some of their members have changed over the years. Their self-titled debut CD is a concept album about death and the afterlife. The CD was recorded at a beach house in Westhampton, for three weeks in March 2001, and was released the following year. Their second CD, Fake, was released in 2004 and received critical acclaim. In September that year, John Diliberto, host of the radio show Echoes, reported on the group and had them perform live on air, attracting national attention. That same year, their live version of the song Beyond the stars was included on the Echos compilation CD. Stars End, a one-track ambient improvisation, was recorded live on November 14, 2004, at the WXPN in Philadelphia. The CD is titled after Chuck Van Zyl’s Stars End show, which has aired every Saturday night since 1976. As the Iraq War debate raged in 2006, the band released another concept album, The Diaries of Private Henry Hill. Based on the diary entries of a young soldier who died in the Iraq War, Blow Up Hollywood takes us on the surreal journey of Private Henry Hills as he joins the military out of necessity rather than patriotism. The same year the album came out, Amy Goodman, host of the news show Democracy Now! defended the group and the video for the song WMD, playing it repeatedly on her show for weeks on end. Rachael Maddow, host of The Rachael Maddow on Air America Radio, also invited the group to perform live and discuss the CD. And many other songs from the Diaries record have been featured on NPR’s All Things Considered program. Tickets cost $ 35 for adults, $ 20 for Observatory members and free for children under 16 and are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dust-from-the-stars-a-reflection-tickets-145948021461. The Custer Institute is located at 1115 Main Bayview Road in Southold. Related

