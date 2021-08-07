Inside Harry and Meghan’s Montecito mansion





Meghan and Harry have done a lot to expose the inner workings of the British monarchy and show that life as a royal is not all it is meant to be. But, if anything, it only increased interest.

With TV, radio, podcasts, the internet, social media platforms, and the rest of our media landscape too saturated, people want more and more. Harry promises to deliver with the memory he is working on , but in the meantime people will take all they can out of royal life.

Take this week’s news that Meghan is the brand 40th anniversary by launching a female mentoring initiative . She did so with a sleek, beautifully lit video, apparently filmed at the couple’s mansion in Montecito. The moment offered royal watchers a glimpse of her new home in California and the chance to spot Easter Eggs (as she star sign necklaces ) and other subtle nods in the background, which the press has pounced on.

Elle magazine wrote : “Meghan Markle gives rare insight into the interior of her Montecito home and invites her to become a mentor for her 40th birthday.” The British Daily Telegraph broke down the “twelve hidden messages in the elegant Sussex study”. While the British online newspaper The Independent Underline Meghan’s “spacious office” which “featured room for a quartz crystal, placed in a corner, a gold vase filled with white flowers, a decorative glass bottle, and two white and gold trays, while viewers took in also noticed that the desk contained several frames of photos of Meghan’s family. “

No detail was too small. “In the corner closest to Meghan, the desk contained a decorative tray carrying a plate of cookies and a cup of tea,” the Independent article added. This information might seem trivial, but it’s part of a strategy used by royals (and celebrities, if we’re being honest) to connect with their audiences and find common ground. Do you share a furnishing color palette with the Sussexes? Are you a cookie freak too? If so, you are logged in – there is an implied link. Meghan has been in the spotlight long enough to know how the media and the public will react at times like this. And critics may wonder why she allowed cameras into her home, given her high-profile concerns about media privacy. But she is also aware that it is her profile that allows her voice to go so far. There is a cost to her privacy that she is willing to accept to promote her work. And she’s not the first royal to do so. One of the more recent examples was Princess Anne giving him a peek fairly normal living room as she watched rugby on TV, while news outlets regularly took off the backdrop for the Queen’s annual Christmas message. By offering herself in the short but adorable skit of her milestone birthday, Meghan got us talking about her underlying but much more important message: supporting women in the post-pandemic workforce . This is exactly what she would have hoped for. Now that she has full control over her advertising, we have an idea of ​​where Meghan draws the line on how far she will let people in. WHAT ELSE HAPPENS? Kate’s portraits of Holocaust survivors. The Duchess of Cambridge says she is “honored” that her own photographs of Holocaust survivors and their families are part of a new exhibition in London. Kate photography Steven Frank and Yvonne Bernstein, whom she described as “two of the most invigorating people I have had the privilege of meeting”, as part of a 2020 project to commemorate 75 years since the end of the Holocaust . New Imperial War Museum display brings together more than 50 contemporary portraits for the first time, according to the Cambridges’ social media accounts, which shared the news on Friday. “The photographs feature a group of survivors who made their home in the UK after a debut marked by unimaginable loss and trauma. While providing a space to remember and share their stories, these portraits are a celebration of life well fulfilled that they have lived and the special legacy that their children and grandchildren will bear in the future ”, Instagram post read. Seeing the Queen seated alone was the most difficult part of Prince Philip’s funeral for the family. The image of Queen all alone at Prince Philip’s funeral in April following the Covid restrictions hit the royal family as much as the general public, one of the Queen’s grandchildren revealed this week. Speaking to BBC , Peter Phillips – the eldest Princess Anne – said: “Everyone saw the picture of Her Majesty sitting alone. It would have been the same for any other family, the hardest part is not not being able to kiss those closest to the person who is lost. ” Phillips said his grandfather had “lived a remarkable life” and “wouldn’t want us to mope and feel sorry for ourselves.” He added that as pandemic restrictions relaxed, the Queen was “able to see the great-grandchildren” and the extended family “were just trying to support her.” ADVERTISEMENT The design of the teenager chosen as the emblem for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Graphic design student Edward Roberts’ purple and white logo was chosen to mark the National Day celebrating the Queen’s 70th on the throne next summer. The competition to design the official emblem of the Monarch’s Platinum Jubilee was organized by the Victoria & Albert (V&A) Museum together with Buckingham Palace. It will feature prominently at the festivities and will appear in Jubilee publications, merchandise and online. Roberts, 19, said he wanted to “give a modern twist to the iconic elements of St. Edward’s crown” and opted for purple as the color synonymous with royalty. PHOTO OF THE WEEK Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, attends the Founders Day Parade at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on Thursday in London. The event celebrates the establishment of the facility – which serves as a retirement and care home for British Army veterans – by King Charles II in 1692. Residents of the hospital, affectionately known as Chelsea retirees attend the ceremony every year, as does a member of the royal family. Richard is the youngest grandchild of King George V and Queen Mary and a paternal first cousin of the Queen. OF THE ROYAL VAULT Prince Charles paid tribute to the Queen Mother on Wednesday on what would have been her 121st birthday. Her Instagram account posted a heartwarming black and white family photo with the caption: “On this day in 1900, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother was born.” The young prince, elegantly dressed in a suit and tie, poses alongside his sister, Anne, while his late grandmother holds their younger brother, Prince Andrew, on her lap. Taken in the grounds of Clarence House – the residence of the Queen Mother at that time – in the 1960s, the family portrait also features one of the Queen’s corgis, sitting at the feet of the family matriarch. “Over 2 million women in the United States alone and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to Covid. And I think if we all do that, and we all spend 40 minutes doing some sort of act of service, we can create a ripple effect. “ The Duchess of Sussex explains why she wants to support women returning to the workforce after the pandemic.

