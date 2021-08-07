“The Suicide Squad” actor files restraining order against woman who allegedly tried to “extort” her after sex





NEW YORK CITY Suicide Squad actor Joel Kinnaman has filed a restraining order against a former romantic partner who allegedly tried “to extort money and other valuables from him, according to a long statement he posted on Instagram on Friday. As Kinnaman claims, he met the woman he identified as Swedish model Gabriella Magnusson, known as Bella Davis in 2018 and met for consensual sex on two separate occasions in November and December of the same year. According to the actor, she then got annoyed that he didn’t ask her to stay the night or check to see if she was back home after the December meeting. In 2019 and 2020, Bella got back in touch with me, requesting to meet and sending sexually explicit content, but I was in a relationship at this point so I didn’t respond, he wrote in the post. . Considering her increasingly obsessive communications, I thought it best to cut off all communication with her. Help who says Cuomo groped his criminal complaint

Kinnaman goes on to claim that Bella continued to send antagonistic, threatening and frightening communications. Most recently, he said she threatened to go public with the claim that their sex was not consensual unless he agreed to a list of demands that included money, Hollywood connections, a help with obtaining a work visa, a verified Instagram page, a Wikipedia page, a photoshoot with Sports Illustrated, an additional US $ 400,000 for an apartment and more. He further alleges that he recorded the audio of a telephone conversation between him and Magnusson, in which she more than once admitted that the sex was consensual. Kinnaman ended his statement by swearing to protect his family and saying he supports all victims of sexual assault. [Sexual assault] is not what happened here. It was consensual sex. And now it’s an extortion attempt, he wrote. Lawmakers give Cuomo deadline in impeachment inquiry

An Instagram user identifying himself as Bella Davis has since responded by sharing more than a dozen new messages on her account on Friday, including some that contain what she claims to be conversations with Kinnaman or her agent regarding their relationship. She also continues to allege that the actor committed rape. Friday night, TMZ reported that Kinnaman had obtained a temporary restraining order against Magnusson. Kinnaman, the star of 2016s Suicide Squad and its 2021 reboot / sequel The Suicide Squad, is currently engaged to Victorias Secret model Kelly Gale.



