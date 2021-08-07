Take away from the early days of the Scherzer Dodgers





One thing i never expected to see was Max Scherzer throw in a Dodgers uniform. Fortunately, GM Andrew Friedman’s aggressiveness made this possible, and I managed to land tickets to Scherzer’s Dodger debut (with the Astros * in town, no less). Although the event was unexpected, the results were anything but. It was another day at the office for Mad Max. The 37-year-old quickly gave the second batter of the game a homerun, but settled in well after that, allowing just two runs on five hits and one walk in seven innings. He also struck out 10 catches on the night, including three quarters of a golden Jose Altuve sombrero (Joe Kelly finished the humiliation in eighth). Scherzer knocked off one of baseball’s best lineups all night; Altuve fought against broken bullets that could have ended up in Pacoima. Of course, there were difficult contacts. Dodger legend Yordan Alvarez had a few loud flyouts, but Scherzer was his typical dominant self. The new Dodger offered Chavez Ravine an encore to close his debut. Maybe rightly so, Kenley jansen added some intrigue in the ninth after going into a no-save situation, but would ultimately hang on to secure Dodger’s number one victory to Scherzer. Take away from Max Scherzer’s Dodgers debut. There was a lot to like about this game on both sides of the ball. The Dodgers have hit four home runs, including two from second baseman Mookie Betts. Cody Bellinger made solid contact was another encouraging sign, as the free-falling star scored a brace on the left center field wall. Of course, Joe Kelly vs. Carlos Correa II didn’t go as planned, with a hit to the bat culminating with a strong homer on a hanging breakage ball, and Kenley served a two-point shot to Kyle Tucker, but the Scherzer’s overwhelming performance continued the Dodgers in the driver’s seat. Max Scherzer has always been one of my favorite pitchers to watch. Sure, his intense demeanor and general fear tends to steal the show, but I think that sometimes overshadows his pitching prowess. I consider him to be a fine pitcher who has some overkill stuff too. There are five throws in his arsenal, but he relies primarily on a fastball / slider combo, which mixes both arm and side movement of the glove and can be placed anywhere in the area at will. . Scherzer still has elite endurance at 37 as well, reaching 96 over over 100 lengths. Of course, it is perfectly suited to the rotation of the Dodger; it’s Max Scherzer we’re talking about here. The intensity of his preparation and his attitude in the game should match that of Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler, and he has what it takes to anchor any rotation. Scherzer’s time in Los Angeles might end up being short, but he has a great chance to give wise advice on the young arms of the team and add additional material to his already Hall of Fame resume.

