10 times the Academy named the bad actor of the good movie

The Oscars are the film industry’s most coveted awards. However, the Academy doesn’t get all of the nominations, with annual snapshots and surprises that shock the public and industry experts alike. Every year there are movies and performances that go unnoticed and are completely ignored by the Oscars.

But what’s even more confusing is when the Academy names a performance from a movie but ignores a better performance from that same movie. However, this has happened several times over the years, resulting in many high profile rebuffs for some of Hollywood’s most talented performers.





ten The dead

After decades of waiting, director Martin Scorsese finally broke through and won the Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Picture with the 2006 crime thriller. The dead. The film is filled with top performers who all perform excellently, but Mark Wahlberg was the only one to receive an Oscar nomination.

Wahlberg is great in the film, but it’s surprising that the Academy chose to recognize his performance rather than the exceptional work of Oscar favorites Jack Nicholson and Leonardo DiCaprio. Nicholson in particular gives a memorable performance in a flashy role that should have earned him at least one nomination.

9 Star wars

Before Star wars franchise has grown into a mainstream blockbuster, the original film was a surprise phenomenon that earned it an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. Additionally, Alec Guinness won a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Guinness was a highly respected veteran actor who brought legitimacy to the film, so his appointment came as no surprise. But Harrison Ford’s performance as Han Solo is far more iconic and one of the best aspects of the film. His charm and charisma make Han Solo the best character in the world. Star wars trilogy and should have gotten some recognition from the Academy.

8 A history of violence

Directed by David Cronenberg, A history of violence is an underrated R-rated graphic novel adaptation that a lot of people haven’t seen. The thriller won a few Oscar nominations, including one for William Hurt’s supporting performance.

While Hurt is very good at the movie, star Viggo Mortensen gives the best performances and helps put the movie on top. After being overlooked for his iconic performance as Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, he deserved to be recognized for his work in this little film.

7 Creed

Almost 40-year-old nominated for best actor for his portrayal of Rocky Balboa in the first Rocky, Sylvester Stallone was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his retaliation for the character in Creed.

Stallone is a sentimental choice who is awesome in the movie and was awarded for the character’s cinematic legacy. But Michael B. Jordan is electrifying in Adonis Creed. He stars in the film and successfully takes on Stallone’s torch as the face of the franchise.

6 Guess who’s coming to dinner

The classic dramatic comedy Guess who’s coming to dinner received 10 Oscar nominations, including nominations in each of the acting categories. While the posthumous nomination for screen icon Spencer Tracy is understandable, Cecil Kellaway’s nomination against Sidney Poitier is more difficult to accept.

Poitier delivers a great performance which demonstrates its incredible amplitude. He was an outstanding actor and would ultimately become the first black man to win the Best Actor award, but he should have received a nomination for Guess who’s coming to dinner.

5 Sing in the rain

Sing in the rain is an enduring classic that has grown into one of the most beloved musicals of all time. Despite being one of the best films of the 1950s, the film received only two Oscar nominations, including a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Jean Hagen.

While Hagen gives a fun performance in the film, the main trio of Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds all put on much more impressive performances with higher degrees of difficulty due to the song and dance sequences.

4 Titanic

Titanic was a resounding success with critics and the public, earning 14 Oscar nominations. The film received two acting nominations, Kate Winslet for Best Actress and Gloria Stuart for Best Supporting Actress, both for playing the lead character Rose.

While Winslet’s nomination is clearly deserved, it’s hard to understand how the Academy nominated Stuart for his performance but chose to ignore Leonardo DiCaprio’s work in the film as Jack. He certainly gives the most memorable performance, adding something to the role that no other actor considered for Jack could have, and many believe he made a far greater contribution to the film’s success.

3 Philadelphia cream

Released in 1993, Philadelphia cream was one of the first major films to address America’s HIV / AIDS crisis. Dramatic, important and well performed, he won several Oscar nominations, including recognition for the work of Tom Hanks with a nomination and victory in the Best Actor category.

Hanks is certainly awesome and that role won him the first consecutive Oscar, but Denzel Washington is just as awesome in the movie. His character undergoes more of an arc as he confronts his own prejudices throughout the film. Both actors give powerful performances, it doesn’t make sense to recognize one without the other.

2 Forrest Gump

the years 1994 Forrest Gump is a beloved classic that has cleaned itself up at the Oscars, earning an impressive 13 nominations and 6 wins. One of those nominations was the nomination for Best Supporting Actor for Gary Sinise as Lieutenant Dan Taylor.

Gary Sinise gives an excellent performance and his chemistry with Tom Hanks is undeniable, but actress Robin Wright gives a touching and complicated performance as Jenny. She carefully balances the character’s rougher edges with the endearing qualities that make Forrest love her.

1 Eternal Sunshine of the Flawless Spirit

Unique and visually stunning sci-fi romance Eternal Sunshine of the Flawless Spirit was critically acclaimed and was nominated for 2 Academy Awards, including a Best Actress nomination for Academy favorite Kate Winslet.

Winslet does a great job playing Guy as Clementine, but Jim Carrey arguably gives the best performance of his career as Joel. The character is far more dramatic and tortured than Carrey’s other roles. He is convincing and convincingly conveys the pain and sorrow in his heart. Jim Carrey is a beloved actor who deserved to be recognized for his excellent performance.

