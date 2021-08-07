Cast ‘shocked’ when original Aragorn actor Stuart Townsend was fired

Stories abound about the casting decisions for The Lord of the Rings movies, including who would play Gandalf, how many actors auditioned for Frodo and the role of Aragorn. For the latter, Viggo Mortensen immortalized on screen the heir wielding the sword of Isildur. But before him, director Peter Jackson took on Stuart Townsend, a young Irish actor with a few credits to his credit. When they pulled Townsend from the movie, the decision shocked the rest of the cast.

Person involved in production for the Lord of the Rings denied the camaraderie on set between the cast and crew. For Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Sean Astin, Sean Bean, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan and Viggo Mortensen, the brotherhood was real. When Stuart Townsend was in the circle, he too felt like part of the family. People loved him.

Peter Jackson advocated choosing it, but New Line Cinema insisted on a screen test, so he went to New Zealand. According to Ian Nathans’ book, Everything You Can Imagine: Peter Jackson and the Creation of Middle-earth, none of the other actors have arrived yet, so they hired locals for his test. Townsend filmed three scenes as Strider / Aragorn in a costume with gray spots on her hair.

Although the studio has doubts about Towsend, Jackson has continued production. But, according to Nathan, those were the only scenes he would ever play as Aragorn.

Stuart Townsend attends ABC’s ‘Betrayal’ 2013 Preview Party | Timothy Hiatt / Getty Images

Townsend reportedly had issues before filming

When the other actors arrived in New Zealand, pre-production started. Townsend reportedly skipped his workouts, including safety and sword fighting, which was essential for Aragorns’ character. However, Townsend got along very well with his co-stars and he loved JRR Tolkien’s novels.

His problems were supposed to stem from insecurity. He thought he was too young to play Aragorn and doubted himself. But on the other hand, he came across as confident about the project and confident that he could do anything with any problem.

When Ian McKellan arrived on set there was a big celebratory dinner, but Townsend acted so bitterly that the veteran actor berated him. You want to be in this movie, don’t you? McKellan tells him. It was a turning point for Jackson, who felt Townsend’s nerves made him think he would be fine once filming began with little rehearsal or practice. He let one of the producers know that Townsend would not be performing and the actor was fired a week before filming the Aragorns scenes.

Lord of the Rings cast shaken by Townsends shot

Jackson had to inform the cast of Townsends’ departure and he took responsibility for hiring him despite studio concerns. Nathan wrote that Wood, Monaghan, and Boyd were touched the most by the news as they viewed Townsend as a friend. They all spent months together during pre-production. Nathan wrote that it looked like an earthquake production, and the cast were shaken by the change.

They worried if they would get the ax next. Wood told Nathan: The responsibility suddenly felt a lot greater. For a while, Townsend had nothing nice to say in interviews about the experience, but he remained friends with several of the cast, including Bloom. He finally softened his attitude.