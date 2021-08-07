The Hollywood Resurrection of Brendan Fraser | TheRichest.com

If you grew up in the early 90s, chances are, actor Brendan Fraser is among your most memorable films.

He made a name for himself playing wide-eyed (and muscular) characters from Encino man (1992) to George of the jungle (1997). His films often required six pack abs and the ability to perform wild stunts and audiences flocked to the next action-packed comedy or horror movie that Fraser found his fame in.

In 1999, Fraser had landed The Mummy series and while his reign as a leading man has lasted for years, in recent times Fraser has been somewhat off the grid. He has appeared in movies or TV shows here and there, but it can’t be said that his reign was over or was he?

The divorced father of three is making a comeback of sorts, this time with several serious and mature roles, allowing audiences to see a new side of their favorite ’90s actor and work alongside some of Hollywood’s best.

Once owning a net worth of $ 45 million, the acting decade hiatus cost him a pretty dime, with a net worth of around $ 20 million in 2021, but it’s all about to change as the audience leans in to take a second look at Frasers’ talent. .

The early years

While some actors and actresses wait tables for years before taking their big break, for Fraser things seemed to fall into place quite easily. En route to Southern Methodist University in Dallas to enroll in acting classes, Fraser stopped in Hollywood, landed a movie as a sailor in the 1991s. Air combat and never left.

In 1992, his career exploded with Encino man and sports drama School Ties, officially placing him among Hollywood’s elite. Working steadily through the ’90s, Fraser landed the lead role in the box office hit, The Mummy in 1999 and their aftermath.

In the early 2000s, fans could see Fraser in the 2002 film The quiet American and winner, crash, in 2004. Starting in 2014, the actor took a hiatus from the big screen and many wonder what happened.

Where has the last decade gone?

After a decade of making blockbuster movies and performing most of his own stunts, Fraser said GQ there was a physical toll to his frame 63. His body was starting to collapse and by the time he was finishing the third Mummy film, it was assembled with tape and ice.

For most of the next seven years, Fraser traveled back and forth to the hospital for multiple surgeries. He had a laminectomy which did not take and a year later had the procedure again. He had a partial knee replacement, surgeries on his back and vocal cords were all needed to put Fraser back in place.

At the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2003, Fraser said former Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) president Philip Berk sexually assaulted him (Berk denied the allegations), and Fraser was overcome with panic and the fear.

I felt sick. I felt like a little child. I felt like I had a lump in my throat. I thought I was going to cry, Fraser told GQ.

And he also felt that with the charges against Berk and his failing body, he had been grazed by Hollywood. The depression set in and although Fraser has played a role every year since he apparently disappeared, none have made the shine that the early part of his career achieved.

Not so fast

Longer feeling better and more at peace with himself, Fraser is expected to take on leading roles in the near future.

According to AV Club, hell will be seen among the cast of Max Barbakows Brothers, currently in production in Atlanta and starring Peter Dinklage, Josh Brolin and Glenn Close. Although the film comes with a star cast, the plot has been deliberately kept under wraps for now.

Vulture reports that Fraser will also be seen in Martin Scorsese’s new film, Moon Flower Killers, with another stellar cast from Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jesse Plemons. Fraser will play lawyer WS Hamilton in the crime drama.

Set in the 1920s, the film covers the brutal murders of members of the oil-rich Osage Nation in Oklahoma. History recalls crimes such as the reign of terror.

Hell will also star in Darren Aronofsky’s film The whale, as a severely obese English teacher trying to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

Despite a decade of divorce, declining health, and a lack of upcoming scripts, Fraser has shown he’s ready to get back on the saddle with the next star-studded films. Hopefully everything will be fine from here on out and fans can start watching their favorite Hollywood idol at work again.

