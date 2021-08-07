



Non-actor star children who become each other’s cheerleaders | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Star kids are seen as the future of Bollywood While many famous kids have already made their Bollywood debuts; some have not yet entered the industry The list of non-actor star children includes Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, among others. Even before they make their acting debuts, there are quite a few child Bollywood stars who are gaining a lot of attention on social media. With millions of subscribers, their photos and videos are going viral in no time. We are talking about who other than the popular B-town star kids club including Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Sridevi Khushi Kapoor’s youngest daughter, daughter by Maheep Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor among others. The star kids mentioned above don’t yet have the acting label, but their social media game is such a hit with glamorous photos, empowering posts that make a difference in more than one way. What’s amazing is how much they support each other, even though they know that one day, when they enter the world of showbiz, they will be competing against each other. By the time Suhana shares a photo, there must be a flattering comment from Navya or Shanaya. This is the case with the others. So, without further ado, scroll down to see some of the instances where these star kids posted something on Instagram and the other star kids were quick to compliment the sweetest reactions. Non-actor star kids turning into each other’s cheerleaders Speaking of what everyone does, Suhana is currently pursuing her theater studies at New York University. Navya Nanda has completed her studies and is here in Mumbai. She, however, has taken many progressive initiatives for the betterment of society. Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor are coming to Bollywood soon. Shanaya was taken under the wings of Karan Johar’s production house. Among these beautiful ladies, who do you think will outshine and make a huge impact in Bollywood? Tweet us your thoughts @TimesNow and share your thoughts.

