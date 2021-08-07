Joel Kinnaman files temporary restraining order against Bella Davis – The Hollywood Reporter





The suicide squad Star Joel Kinnaman has announced that he has filed a temporary restraining order against a model, alleging that she threatened her family and tried to extort her. According to documents provided to Hollywood journalist through Kinnaman’s attorneys, Kinnaman obtained personal conduct and stay orders against Bella Davis, whose first name is Gabriella Magnusson. The restraining order was filed on Friday August 6 in California County Superior Court in Los Angeles. In a statement posted on Kinnaman’s Instagram account On Friday, the same day The Suicide Squad was released, he said he filed the order that morning “against a woman who threatened to physically injure me, my family and loved ones.” Kinnaman also wrote that Davis “was trying to extort money and other valuables from me.” “While it is mortifying and scary to talk about all of this, what is worse is enduring the increasing daily threats of physical harm to me and my loved ones and threats to go to the press with rumors. fabricated and vile unless I take an application list that includes money, Hollywood connections, work visa help, verified Instagram page, Wikipedia page, shoot photo with Sports Illustrated, an additional $ 400,000 for an apartment and more, ”he wrote. After Kinnaman’s statement was released, Davis took to her own Instagram account and began sharing communications which she said took place between her and the actor’s agent. In several articles, she accused Kinnaman of rape, writing that she had been offered a nondisclosure agreement and that her lawyers had been in contact with Kinnaman about a deal. In a recent article, Davis accuses Kinnaman of lying about the order, saying there isn’t one. In Kinnaman’s lengthy Instagram statement, he described his relationship with Davis, who appeared on Project track, in short, from 2018. He says they engaged in “consensual sex” twice that year while he was single. Kinnaman said Davis wanted to continue the relationship, but at the time he was in a relationship, so he didn’t respond. After that, he says communications from her became “more and more obsessive” and ultimately “more antagonistic, threatening and frightening” and he decided to cut off all communication with her. He said he released his statement after Davis threatened to “publish false information about me – including that I had sex with her against her will – unless I capitulate to her demands.” Kinnaman denied the rape allegations, saying, “I want to be very clear so that there is no misunderstanding: I support all victims of sexual assault. This is not what happened here. It was consensual sex. And now it’s an extortion attempt. In a press release sent to him Instagram storyDavis refutes Kinnaman’s claims that she threatened her family and explains why she did not speak to the media. “[You] don’t know what [you] said is true. I haven’t even spoken to your family, ”she wrote before declaring that she had received death threats. Davis also denies the actor’s extortion attempts and says she did not speak to the press about the situation “because I’m ashamed you made me hate myself.” Hollywood journalist has contacted representatives for Davis for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/joel-kinnaman-files-temporary-restraining-order-bella-davis-1234994434/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos