10 Actors You Didn’t Know Directed TV Episodes

Actors have been in the directing business for almost as long as most people can remember. Figures like Clint Eastwood and Penny Marshall have been in front and behind the camera for decades. While this is common in movies, it also happens often in television.

For the most part, however, it’s a case of a star of a TV show directing her own series like Bryan Cranston in.breaking Bad or Stéphanie Beatriz inBrooklyn nine-nine. However, a rarity is when an actor directs an episode of a show they are not playing in, as they are often overlooked by viewers in the credits, even though these are some of the best episodes of those series. .





ten Jon Favreau – The Office

The world knows Jon Favreau as one of Hollywood’s best directors, having directed blockbuster films likeIron Man,The jungle Book, andThe Lion King. However, he also has a pretty extensive history with making TV episodes, not to mention his work on his own series likeThe Mandalorian orthe chefs show.

He has directed episodes of series likeRevolution, L’Orville, and the pilot ofYoung Sheldon. He is notably at the origin of one of the last episodes ofOffice, “Forward.” Favreau joined other actors like Paul Feig and Bryan Cranston while working on an episode of this series.

9 Alison Brie (Marvel’s 616)

One of television’s greats of decades past, Alison Brie has been featured in critically acclaimed series such asCommunity,Mad Men,andBojack Horseman. She was also one of the leaders ofGLOW, that’s where she got into directing with the episode “Hollywood Homecoming”.

In fact, her character Ruth Wilder was likely to become a director of the show had gotten another season on Netflix. Brie recently added to her filmography by directing an episode of Disney + sMarvel 616 docuseries on comics adapted to plays. Other directors include Sarah Ramos and Brie’sCommunity co-starring, Gillian Jacobs.

8 James Lafferty (The Royals)

Everyone remembers James Lafferty for his iconic role as Nathan Scott in the long-running CW seriesA tree hill. Meanwhile, Lafferty has stepped behind the camera, directing four episodes of the series over the years.

What is not as well known is that Lafferty has pursued his career as a director sinceA tree hillpacked up. Lafferty then directed five episodes ofThe Royals, including “In The Dead Vast and Middle of The Night,” which has one of the highest ratings for the series on IMDb.

7 Paul Wesley (Legacy)

Like many actors in longtime series before him, Paul Wesley finally dabbled in directing.The vampire diary. In total, he worked on five episodes of the series and was joined in that department by his on-screen brother Ian Somerhalder, who made three installments.

Wesley has been constantly behind the camera since then, starting with an episode ofShadow Hunters. He also worked on an episode each ofBatwoman andRosewell, New Mexico.He returned to his roots by directingHeritagefor a key episode where Landon being a phoenix was first revealed.

6 Denzel Washington (Grey’s Anatomy)

There aren’t many more respected names in acting than Oscar winner Denzel Washington. Along with his outstanding performances, he has also directed films such asAntwone Fisher, The Great Debaters, andFences. These are all pretty famous run by Washington.

One of his much lesser-known works was an episode ofGrey’s Anatomy. Washington has no major ties to medical drama but has a history in the genre thanks to its starring role inSaint-Elsewhere. Interestingly, Washington did not direct any other television shows.

5 Zach Braff (Ted Lasso)

One of the most notable television actors to become a director is Zach Braff. Following his iconic performance as John Dorian onScrubs, where he also directed seven episodes, Braff directed a handful of films and then a few episodes of a series he starred in,Alex inc.

Most recently, Braff directed an episode of the well-received Apple TV + series,Ted lassoHis work behind “Biscuits” was so successful that it earned Braff an Emmy nomination for Best Director. This is the first time he’s shown up for an Emmy since his runScrubs.

4 Jodie Foster (Orange is the new black)

It would take hours to list all the notable work Jodie Foster has done throughout her career. De Oscar wins as an actor inThesilenceofthelambs to a great job inPanic room and Flight plan, she’s an all-time great. In the 2010s, however, she focused more on directing.

Although she crossed outMoney monster andThe Beaver, she worked on more TV shows than movies. Notable series of which she has directed episodes, in particularBlack mirror andCard castle. She was also the director of two episodes ofOrange is the new black.

3 Bryan Cranston (Modern Family)

As noted, Bryan Cranston is one of the many talented actors who have directed episodes of the shows he starred in. He directed three episodes ofbreaking Bad, as well as seven editions ofMalcolm in the middle, and a payment ofYour Honor.

His filmography goes further than that, as he handled the episode “Work Bus” ofOffice. His most interesting directorial credit is probably the two episodes ofModern family he worked on, “Election Day” and “The Old Man & The Tree”.

2 Regina King (This is us)

Recently, Regina King’s name has made headlines thanks to her incredible work during her debut as a feature film director. She landed a Golden Globe nomination forOne night in Miami … but she directed a handful of TV episodes before tackling the movies.

It started withSouthern countries, in which she also starred. This was followed by acclaimed work on episodes ofScandal, Being Mary Jane, Animal Kingdom, This is Us, Pitch, Insecure, andThe good doctor. She also directed an episode ofShameless, of which she has been the guest in a few episodes.

1 Jennifer Morrison (Euphoria)

While names like King and Braff have been nominated for directors’ awards, others are not known for the role, but excel in it. One of them is Jennifer Morrison, most famous for appearing on shows likeOnce upon a time andhow I Met Your Mother.

As a director, she managed episodes ofLegendaryandDr Mort, which is a new hit from Peacock. However, the most interesting thing she worked on was HBO’s.Euphoria. She managed to nail the show’s unique aesthetic while also nailing important moments for Nate and Maddy in “03 Bonnie and Clyde.”

