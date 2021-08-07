Reviews | From ‘Loki’ to ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, fans are calling the shots





The first time I noticed a fan-animated story, I was immersed in the soapy teen horror show Vampire Diaries, which ran from 2009 to 2017. Our shining hero, Elena, was torn apart. between two vampire brothers, the dark but honorable Stefan and the sociopathic bad boy Damon. I couldn’t understand why Elena kept returning to Damon, given her penchant for killing Elena’s friends and family. As it turned out, the fandom was at least partly to blame: Delena’s romance followers (Damon and Elena) took to Twitter and kept pushing for more, no matter how mean Damon got. . It made the plot really difficult, the show’s co-creators, Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson, told a Comic-Con panel in 2019. Although the writers have repeatedly attempted to turn fans against Damon by pointing out his misdeeds, they have eventually allowed Delena’s relationship to navigate until Elena was put into an enchanted sleep and Nina Dobrev, the actress who played her, left the show. Other creators have welcomed comments from their fans online. Jonathan Nolan, co-creator of the futuristic HBO Westworld show, said he frequented fan communities on Reddit and even admitted to having change the plot of the shows in 2017, when fans were too close to figuring out the main twists of season two. It may have had the opposite effect: critics and the fans complained that Mr. Nolan and the show’s other creator, Lisa Joy, went too far in the direction of fan service, creating a second-season plot that was incomprehensible and a mess. The online aspects of fandom are new, but the fan campaigns themselves date back over a century. When Arthur Conan Doyle killed his famous detective Sherlock Holmes in 1893, the fans were outraged. Thousands of people have canceled their subscriptions to The Strand, the magazine in which Sherlock’s news appeared. Others have launched a letter-writing campaign to bring back the brilliant sleuth. Under intense public pressure, Doyle published a prequel to Sherlock in 1901, the novel The Hound of the Baskerville, which The Strand serially published, and he ultimately rewrote literary history in 1903, resurrecting Sherlock with a plot: he didn’t really die in The Empty House Adventure. Fan service isn’t always about unwanted twists or favorite fictional couples. The term comes from the anime, in which the creators added thirsty scenes with scantily clad characters to attract fans. And today’s online fandom is often embroiled in culture wars, for example, when far-right provocateurs unearthed offensive tweets from Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn after criticizing President Donald Trump, causing his rapid dismissal by Disney. (After another round of backlash from fans, he was rehired to direct the third film in this franchise.) There has been an external influx into the fandom of people with other motives, explained Flourish Klink, co-host of the Fansplaining podcast and frequent consultant on fan outreach campaigns for Hollywood. They’re here to push political balloons rather than stories, Mx. Klink told me, and these culture warriors are largely to blame for the many Twitter outbursts of the Star Wars movies. (These have gotten ugly at times, including the attacks on The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson and the racism directed at Vietnamese American actress Kelly Tran.) The problem, like Mx. Klink sees it is that it is difficult for the entertainment industry to distinguish between loving but critical fans and activists with darker motivations.

