Emmys and Oscars Must Embrace Gender Neutral Categories of Actors

♦ With the Gotham Awards shifting to gender-neutral actor categories, the conversation is shifting to when more awards will follow. IndieWire TV Awards Editor-in-Chief Libby Hill and Associate Editor Ben Travers stopped for a double take to assess what could happen next – and what is preventing it from happening anymore. early.

BEN TRAVERS: On Thursday, the Gotham Film and Media Institute announced that its annual Gotham Awards will eliminate the Best Actor and Best Actress categories in favor of gender-neutral groups that showcase lead and supporting performers. Additionally, he changed his honorary Breakthrough Actor’s title to Breakthrough Performer (though, as we’re reminded every year at the SAG Awards, ‘Actor’ is already a gender-neutral term) and added two additional TV categories: Outstanding Performance in a New Series (Gotham’s first acting honor for TV) and Breakthrough Nonfiction Series, both of which will join the categories. pre-existing for Revolutionary series of long duration (60 minutes episodes) and short duration (30 minutes).

The Gotham Awards aren’t the first awards show to incorporate inclusive categories – the TCA Awards, like you Noted Libby has been doing this since 1997 – but top entertainment honors still divide their nominees by gender, including the SAG Awards, Emmys, and Oscars. The Television Academy, in particular, ignored arguments for change to years now. Libby, is this latest Gotham Awards change big enough to push more awards shows in a similar direction, and what’s already stopping the Emmys from keeping up?

LIBBY HILL: Do not go complete “Fiddler on the roof” on you, but I think tradition takes a lot of the blame when it comes to why legacy institutions find themselves slower to change their acting category designations than some of the younger, more hip bands. This year’s Emmy Awards are the Television Academy’s 73rd ceremony, and with each passing year it seems less likely that the organization will suddenly revise its core categories, removing gender designations. (The same goes for the Oscars, which have a cool two-decade history on the Emmys.)

And yet, it is not impossible. When it comes to Grand Slam entertainment (Emmy Awards, Grammy Awards, Academy Awards, and Tony Awards), three of the four award bodies still apply the gender line in their categories, but the same can’t be said of the Grammys. In 2011, the crowning of music removed its genre category distinctions, many of which had been in place for over 40 years.

Honestly, I think the biggest obstacle to implementing these changes at all levels is the inherent politicization of, well, everything over the last few years. More on that in a bit.

So far, I have seen arguments against these changes suggesting that they will actually reduce the number of people honored at the end. Is this a valid concern? How do you assess these factors in relation to improving the rules of the game?

BEN: In an age of expansion – whether it’s the 10 Oscar nominees for Best Picture or eight supporting stars in constant competition at the Emmys – I can see why some might be concerned about limiting the pool of. appointments. To be clear, they shouldn’t be, but money and weight always weigh heavily on award decisions, so calming the nerves of those who fear losing both is part of the road to progress.

While some might argue that there are already too many categories at the Emmys (if not the Oscars), this is not a popular position in Hollywood. Networks and studios are paying increased attention to their total nominations tally, television still broadcasts an absurd number of programs (which makes anything that can elevate shows above the pack a valuable resource), and voters rewards are increasingly faced with negative reactions for excluding reviews. and fan favorites. There is a demand for expansion, and money is driving those demands. Rewards run like a business, not just an honor, seem to be a major barrier to change.

That’s why I think the Gotham Awards news wasn’t just about gender-neutral categories; it was also an announcement of expansion. Last year there were five nominees for best actor and five nominees for best actress; this year there will be “up to 10” nominees each in the Lead and Supporting Performance categories. Outstanding performance in a new series could also include up to 10 honored actors, meaning there could be up to 20 film nominees (instead of 10) and 10 television nominees (instead of zero). Jump into the other new Unscripted category, and there will be a lot more nominees this year than last year.

The math isn’t that straightforward at the Emmys, but the Gothams, as well as the TCA, still show it can be done. Take the Emmy drama categories: this year there are 38 nominees among lead, supporting and guest performers; if they moved to gender-neutral categories and allowed 10 nominees in each, there would still be 30 actors nominated for the drama. Apply that same number across all levels, and you’ve got 30 for comedy and 20 for limited series (where there are only 22 acting nominees this year and no guest categories). We would still have 80 artists nominated in any given year (up from the 95 nominees in 2021), and given that the Emmys already implement a flexible number of nominees in each category based on the number of nominations, it would be enough. easy to change those numbers to incorporate eight actors here or 12 actors there.

That being said, keeping the number of applicants high may not be the main issue. Libby, how concerned should award bodies be that by implementing gender neutral categories they are creating more controversy? Like, say, denounce the gender bias of their constituents (if not industry) by appointing more men than women?

LIBBY: There is absolutely a fear that the industry will look stupid. We’ve seen this repeatedly with award bodies, even with categories as they currently exist (#OscarsSoWhite), so it would make sense that there was an innate concern that the TV Academy (for example) would reveals less progressive than it appears if they were to nominate a group of actors composed of 98% male individuals, regardless of the number of nomination slots available.

I fully understand the concern that women will be excluded from the narrative by renouncing the divisions of actor by gender, but the solution to this is not to continue to exclude people whose identity does not adhere to a mentality ” pink or blue ”clearly defined. A feminism that is not intersectional is not feminism.

It’s no longer just a conversation about our culture’s complicated relationship with men and women competing in the same spaces. As our collective understanding of identity grows, more and more individuals are opening up to their own relationships with gender and identity. This year’s crop of Emmy nominees included Mj Rodriguez, who became the first openly transgender performer to be nominated in a lead actor category for her work on FX’s “Pose,” as well as several overtly non-binary performers, including Emma Corrin, nominated for Leading Actress in a Drama Series for their work on Netflix’s “The Crown” and Carl Clemons-Hopkins, nominated as a Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for their performance on HBO Max’s “Hacks”.

And while this is all nice to see and looks like a step in the right direction, I am, as always, still worried. In June, the TV Academy released an update that would allow nominees and winners of Emmy actor categories to request that their nomination certificates and / or their Emmy statuette characterize them as a “performer” as opposed to the gendered term. (actor or actress) he would usually appear.

Guess that might sound like progress, but for the fact that this announcement began with a somewhat questionable statement like this: “No performer category called ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ has ever had a requirement genre for submissions, “which sounds a bit like a big” F you “to non-binary actors. To say that someone has special permission to be called an interpreter on official papers but force them to align with the binary in order to compete is cruel, especially when there is no reason for it.

In June, Clemons-Hopkins wrote a nice essay for People talk about their role on “Hacks” and their journey towards self-actualization.

“The fact that I can exist in completion – that my skin, my sexuality, and my personality don’t need to be divided – is one of the greatest blessings of my life. And the fact that I can use this blessing to inform the characters that I play is really a joy, ”the artist wrote.

Forcing someone into a prefabricated box for their own purposes is dehumanizing. This dehumanizing message is the message reward organizations send out by engaging with gender divisions.

Everything is so broken, Ben. Is radical change really possible at this point?

BEN: When it comes to the Emmys, I think change is not only possible, but on the horizon. As defensive as its statuette statement suggests, the TV Academy has a habit of adapting its Emmy rules and regulations, especially compared to its film counterparts. Voters quickly embraced streaming programs while the Oscars remain hostile to streaming movies; there have been repeated category extensions made to match the “too much TV” era; some categories are a mess (like TV Movie), but the Academy has tried several times to correct the course, just like they have done with genre placement for various shows that fall between comedies, dramas and limited editions. Considering the examples given by other award bodies and the minimum taxation required to make the step – without losing a lot (or none) of guests at the ceremony – I don’t feel that the categories gender neutrals are too big a hurdle for the Emmy Awards. clear. It may take a few more years and a few more actors to speak out, but whatever the case for keeping the status quo is they are outdated and exclusive – they will not be tolerated by the talent pool forever. largely progressive Hollywood. The Emmys should seize the opportunity to be a leader of change, while they still can.

