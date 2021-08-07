10 franchise actors who auditioned for different roles

Connect with us

The majority of the characters that make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe are distinguished by their clearly defined personalities and storylines. This is aided by the excellent craftsmanship of the many writers and directors involved in the franchise as well as the actors playing these characters. The likes of Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie, and Karen Gillan bring their characters so much to life it’s hard to imagine anyone else in the roles, and props have to go to MCU Casting Director Sarah. Finn, for finding the right people to live in them.

As with any production, several actors originally auditioned for the MCU, including some who would end up joining the franchise later in other roles that better matched their talents. While the castings that have happened are the best scenarios, it’s certainly fun to think about what could have been.


ten Lee Pace (Ronan the Accuser) could have been a Guardian

A central image of Lee Pace flanked by an image to the left of Pace as Ronan and to the right of Star-Lord by Chris Pratt.

When taken into consideration for the first guardians of the galaxy, Lee Pace had initially auditioned for the protagonist of the film Peter Quill / Star-Lord. While that role goes to Chris Pratt, director James Gunn enjoyed hearing Pace so much that he chose the actor as the antagonist Ronan the Accuser. While Pace is an incredibly charismatic actor, it’s not hard to imagine how different his Star-Lord would have been from Pratt’s, and he could have come across as too much charming for the character. However, Pratt can sell the immature man-child aspect of Peter as well as being adorable, so both castings worked overall.

9 Djimon Hounsou (Korath the Pursuer) was not tall enough for Drax

A central image of Djimon Honsou flanked by a left of Honsou as Korath and a right image of Dave Bautista as Drax.

James Gunn revealedin a Twitter thread as Djimon Hounsou, who played Korath in the firstguardians of the galaxy, originally auditioned to play Drax. Gunn, however, chose Dave Bautista for the role because Honsou was not tall enough for the Destroyer. While Honsou stands at a height of over six feet, Bautistatowers looms over him at his own height of 6’6 “. Honsou may have worked like Drax, but it cannot be denied that Bautista embodies the character perfectly, at the both physically and in terms of personality.

8 Anthony Mackie’s Iron Man 3 audition led to his casting of Sam Wilson

Images of Anthony Mackie, including as Captain America alongside Trevor Slattery from Ben Kingsley from Iron Man 3.

After erupting in the 2008sThe Hurt Locker,Mackie couldn’t wait to play a superhero and emailed Marvel Studios on all the roles he could play in any of their films. His persistence earned him an audition for the role of the Mandarin in Iron man 3, although that part went to Ben Kingsley.

It might seem weird to imagine Mackie as the Mandarin, but every cloud has a silver lining:Captain America: The Winter Soldierco-director Joe Russo and producer Nate Moore watched Mackie’s screen test for Iron man 3 and I found him to be the perfect fit to play the part of Sam Wilson / Falcon. Through nearly a decade of movies and a TV series that saw Sam become the new Captain America, it’s clear that Mackie was the right guy for the role.

7 Wilson Bethel (Benjamin Poindexter / Bullseye) Almost Was Steve Rogers

An image of Wilson Bethel alongside images of Bethel as Bullseye on Daredevil and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers.

While inseparable from the role these days, Chris Evans was almost not Captain America. The likes of John Krasinski, Channing Tatum, and Wilson Bethel were all up for the role, though Bethel is actually the closest. Bethel recallsmeetCaptain America:The first avengerdirector Joe Johnston, in addition to trying on the uniform and seeing the film’s storyboards before Evans was officially chosen. While he described the experience as both exciting and devastating after losing the role, he was thankfully able to join the MCU later. He played Bullseye in the third season ofdaredevil, where he gave a performance of bravery as the nemesis of Man Without Fear.

6 Karen Gillan almost landed the role of Sharon Carter

A central image of Karen Gillan alongside images of Gillan as Nebula and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter.

Karen Gillan made her MCU debut as Nebula in 2014Guardians of the Galaxy,but she could have joined the franchise earlier that same year. Sharon Carter’s role was linked to many actresses, including Gillan, who sent in an audition tape for the role before it was assigned to Emily VanCamp. While Gillan didn’t end up as Carter, Sarah Finn kept her in mind for Nebula, noting that Gillan’s cherubic beauty mixed with an ability to convey a sense of darkness made her a perfect choice for the girl. of Thanos.

5 Nebula’s role almost went to Lupita Nyong’o

An image of Lupita Nyong'o next to an image of her as Nakia and an image of Nebula.

Speaking of Nebula,that role almost went to Lupita Nyong’o. As seen in the years 2019We, Nyong’o certainly could have summoned this mix of dark and complex emotions for the role, but her talents would not have gone unnoticed for Sarah Finn. When the casting started forBlack Panther, Finn recalled Nyong’o’s hearing. He officially offered her the role of T’Challa’s ex-lover, Nakia, which the actress accepted, her performance being the culmination of an utterly stunning film.

4 If things had worked differently, the US agent could have been Cap

A central image of Wyatt Russell flanked by a left image of Russell as a US agent and a right image of Steve Rogers.

After watching his debut as John WalkeronThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it’s hard to imagine Wyatt Russell actually playing Steve Rogers, but it almost was.

Russell had been a hockey player before turning to acting, and his first audition was forCaptain America: The First Avenger. However, the actor admits that he was not in serious conflict for the titular role. While Russell has played more sympathetic roles before Walker, he has a performance advantage that wouldn’t have been quite correct for Rogers but which is perfect for the US Agent, who is much more of an anti-hero.

3 Chadwick Boseman auditioned for Drax before becoming King of Wakanda

A central image of Chadwick Boseman flanked by a left image of Boseman as T'Challa and a right image of Drax.

It’s hard to think of the late and great Chadwick Boseman playing anyone other than T’Challa / Black Panther. In the end, he auditioned for Drax right after breaking out in the 2013 Jackie Robinson biopic.42. According to Sarah Finn, Boseman played Drax like he was a king, showing that mixture of ferocity and dignity that was not appropriate for the role but still caught his attention. As we know, these traits made him a shoo-in for the eventual King of Wakanda, which he played wonderfully.

2 Chris Pratt read for The Star-SpangledMan before being cast as Star-Lord

A central image of Chris Pratt flanked by a left image of Pratt as Star-Lord alongside a right image of Steve Rogers.

Casting director Sarah Finnsaw Chris Pratt read for Captain America and found his performance interesting, although it wasn’t perfect. However, she kept Pratt in mind for Star-Lord and encouraged James Gunn to see him audition, which led to his casting. While Pratt is no stranger to more serious roles, his natural comedy chops lend themselves well to Star-Lord’s often immature but well-meaning personality, making him a better fit overall.

1 Bucky almost held up the vibranium shield himself

A central image of ChA central image of Sebastian Stan flanked by a left image of Stan as Bucky and a right image of Steve Rogers.

During the first test ofCaptain America: The First Avenger,Sebastian Stanread not for his now iconic role as Bucky Barnes, but for Steve Rogers. Sarah Finn noticed that the actor had an inner darkness going for him, which suited Bucky better, and there’s no denying that she was right. It would have been interesting to see Stan bring a somewhat different performance than what fans are used to from Chris Evans. However, his ability to portray greater vulnerability and external pain made him a perfect choice for Bucky.

