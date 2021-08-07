Oscar winner Stefan Ruzowitzky in post-war thriller “Homefront” – The Hollywood Reporter

Stefan Ruzowitzky, it seems, has had enough of World War II.

The Austrian filmmaker, whose German horror film followed Anatomy (2000) starring the failed WWII action comedy All the queen’s men (2001) starring Eddie Izzard and Matt LeBlanc, and who won an Oscar for his acclaimed Holocaust drama Counterfeiters (2007), has since been reluctant to revisit the well-trodden conflicts in Europe in the 1930s and 1940s.

Instead, Ruzowitzky indulged in genre cinema, directing the heist film. Deadfall (2012) starring Eric Bana and Olivia Wilde, or the pandemic horror Patient Zero (2018) starring Stanley Tucci, Natalie Dormer and Matt Smith, as well as in the action on the small screen, featuring episodes of the German series Netflix Barbarians and Sky Germany’s apocalyptic sci-fi drama 8 days.

But with In front of the house, his latest feature film – premiered at the Locarno Film Festival on August 6 – Ruzowitzky is making history. Not in WWII but earlier, in the post WWI era. The Austrian soldiers – including our hero Peter Perg (Murathan Muslu) – return home to find nothing more. The Austro-Hungarian Empire, for which they fought and died for, collapsed, leaving in its wake the small but also the new democratic nation, the Republic of Austria. Everything that was certain, stable and certain is no more.

“When you do your research, when you read the literature of the day, you realize that World War I was a much bigger culture shock than World War II,” says Ruzowitzky. “After WWII people said ‘it was so horrible, let’s not talk about it. Let’s pretend everything is fine. At the movies you get the escape, Doris Day and Marilyn Monroe. But in Europe after WWI you get Expressionism, Dadaism. You have new political movements: National Socialism, the Communist Revolution. Politics gets extreme because people think moderate politics won’t work anymore. [The movie] plays when everything is shattered and people are looking for a way to put the world back together. “

Murathan Muslu in ‘Homefront’

@ FreibeuterFilm-Amour-Fou

“In preparing for the role, I ignored the 1920s when the film is set and instead read the time before, the time of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, before World War I,” said said Muslu, a veteran Austrian actor whose credits include the 2014 drama Cracks in concrete and the Netflix series Horizons. “Because Perg, when he comes back – traumatized, from the prison-of-war camp – he doesn’t understand what the world has become. His head is fucked up. He doesn’t really grasp the reality around him.

In this historical context, Ruzowitzky adds a genre story: a serial killer in Vienna murders returning soldiers. Perg, a former cop, has a chance to redeem himself – and a chance to get a real job amid mass unemployment – if he can bring the killer to justice. He finds an ally in Theresa Körner (Babylon Berlin star Liv Lisa Fries), a forensic pathologist with her own history of trauma for whom the end of the Patriarchal Empire meant new freedoms and opportunities. Matthias Schweighofer (Army of the dead), Marc Limpach (Bad banks) and Aaron Friesz (Netflix’s Freud) also star.

“I find I quickly feel at home in the past,” says Fries. “Maybe because I spent so much time there, through [Netflix/Sky period drama] Babylon Berlin, which takes place right after that time, in the late 1920s and early 1930s. When I put the costume on, it’s like I can just go through a membrane, I make a little adjustment and I’m back in time.

Harder for Fries, playing Dr Körner, was learning to speak a second language.

“I had a dialogue coach to learn to speak Austrian, which is just a dialect of German, but for me it was like a completely foreign language,” Fries laughs. “I am from Berlin and we speak very fast. But the Austrians slow everything down, the pace is completely different and the way they form their words. It made me more deliberate, more serious, which fits the character. Also, I had a second pair of eyebrows to wear over mine, which made me look tougher.

Liv Lisa Fries in ‘Homefront’

@ FreibeuterFilm-Amour-Fou

But the most striking thing about In front of the house is his style. Instead of shooting in place or recreating 1920s Vienna with sets on a backlot, Ruzowitzky shot the entire film in the studio, with green backgrounds that resemble the fractured and distorted paintings of German expressionist artist Max Beckmann. and Otto Dix. Instead of a traditional perspective, the buildings, streets, cafes and bars of the Austrian capital look like something out of a Cubist nightmare.

“Usually when you use a green screen when you’re creating a digital set in the computer, you want everything to be as realistic as possible, even if you’re making a fantasy world, you want dragons or whatever. other, look real, ”says Ruzowitzky. “It wasn’t our goal here, we wanted things to look bad because the prospect of our sets is all mixed up.”

The aim, similar to that of expressionist paintings, is for the distorted settings to reflect the internal conflicts of the main character.

“The idea is to show the world as Perg saw it as if everything was twisted, upset, somehow wrong,” says Ruzowitzky. “We want to make you feel like you’re losing ground under your feet. Stylistically, this is really an film, just tied to a classic thriller plot.

While the politics and the intrigue of In front of the house It might sound from another time – a young cop mentions a new technique for matching fingerprints to suspects, only for his boss to berate him for “always following all naughty tendencies” – but for Ruzowitzky, the parallels to the world of 2021 are clear.

“I like to say that the film is about toxic masculinity and what happens when a patriarchal society collapses,” he says. “You have these men coming back from the war. In their eyes, they failed: they could not save their homeland. Their families are destroyed, their wives have fled, they are crippled or disabled. They can’t find a job. Of course, they see the world as horrible and think everyone is conspiring against them. I think it’s a bit like today, where so many people feel abandoned. That they don’t matter, that they will eventually be replaced by a computer. And who begin to imagine that nebulous dark forces are conspiring against them.

Square One will be released In front of the house in Germany on October 7. Beta Cinema sells the film worldwide. The Locarno Film Festival 2021 runs until August 14.