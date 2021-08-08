Historian Clay Jenkinson will play Thomas Jefferson, whom he will play at the Vail Symposium on Monday, August 30.

Historian Clay Jenkinson is one of the most popular guests at Vail Symposiums, portraying historical figures in a larger-than-life experience. In August, Jenkinson returns to Vail for two special fundraising events. Jenkinsons presentations have become the national model for academics playing historical figures in the Chautauqua format. On Monday, August 30, he will play Thomas Jefferson at the Donovan Pavilion and on Tuesday, August 31, Hell will bring Theodore Roosevelt to life at Beaver Creek Chapel.

“Clay is the rare educator who can combine teaching and theatrical performance,” said Claire Noble, director of programming for the Vail Symposium. For those interested in time travel, Clays’ portrayal of historical figures will transport them to the days of Jefferson and Roosevelt.

Monday August 30 Thomas Jefferson

Thomas Jefferson was arguably one of the most accomplished Americans to ever live. Five decades of public service have included the office of President of the New United States, Vice President, Secretary of State, Minister of Diplomacy, Congressman, Governor of Virginia, and more. He was a lawyer, architect, writer, farmer, gentleman and scientist. Jefferson was also a man of contradictions: he was a champion of freedom and democracy while also owning slaves.

In this special event, Jefferson Hour historian and creator Clay Jenkinson channels Thomas Jefferson, delivering a moving performance before answering audience questions first as Jefferson and then as Jenkinson. Wine and heavy appetizers will be provided.

Tuesday August 31 Teddy Roosevelt

Sick as a child, Theodore Roosevelt was determined to make the most of life. His triumph over his infirmities has turned him into an advocate of painful life. His biography contains enough adventure for multiple lives: New York City Police Commissioner; South Dakota breeder; Governor of New York; Hispano-American war hero; Vice President and ultimately President of the United States.

Jenkinson as Theodore Roosevelt, whom he will play on Tuesday, August 31.

Following the assassination of President McKinley, Theodore Roosevelt was sworn in as the youngest president in the nation’s history at 42. Known as an energetic and determined man, he introduced this attitude to the White House. As president, Roosevelt is best known for his progressive reforms, self-confidence, and aggressive foreign policy. For those of the West, its enduring heritage is the origin of the magnificent system of national parks of the Americas.

President Theodore Roosevelt will come to life when Jenkinson first appears to the public as President Roosevelt. After remarks as 26th President, he will then answer questions as Roosevelt; in the final segment, Jenkinson will step out of his character and answer audience questions as a modern-day historian.

Clay Jenkinson is a master storyteller and we are honored to see him share his talent, expertise and passion for history with our community, said Kris Sabel, Executive Director of the Vail Symposium. These special evenings are fundraising events; they provide an entertaining and engaging way to learn more about these historical figures and to support the Vail Symposium and our mission. Our supporters commented on how much they enjoyed both his portrayal of John Wesley Powell in 2019 and this different take on a fundraising event.

About the speakers

Clay Jenkinson is a humanities scholar, author, and social commentator who has devoted most of his professional career to public humanities programs and is considered one of America’s most entertaining orators. Her performances are always humorous, educational, stimulating and informative, while maintaining a constant focus on ideas. Jenkinson is widely regarded as one of the country’s most eloquent public speakers, and he brings a humanities perspective partly learned as a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University to everything he does.

Jenkinson is one of the main national performers of Thomas Jefferson. He has lectured and portrayed Jefferson in forty-nine states over a span of over 20 years and is the host of the weekly radio show The Thomas Jefferson Hour and the author of books such as Becoming Jeffersons People: Re -Inventing the American Republic in the 21st Century and Theodore Roosevelt in the Dakota Badlands.

Jenkinson is the director of Dakota Sky Education, Inc., chief consultant for Theodore Roosevelt Center at Dickinson State University, and consultant for Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation.

More Information: Please visit vailsymposium.org/events for more information and to purchase tickets.