Entertainment
Clay Jenkinson returns to Vail Symposium describing two presidents over two nights
Historian Clay Jenkinson is one of the most popular guests at Vail Symposiums, portraying historical figures in a larger-than-life experience. In August, Jenkinson returns to Vail for two special fundraising events. Jenkinsons presentations have become the national model for academics playing historical figures in the Chautauqua format. On Monday, August 30, he will play Thomas Jefferson at the Donovan Pavilion and on Tuesday, August 31, Hell will bring Theodore Roosevelt to life at Beaver Creek Chapel.
“Clay is the rare educator who can combine teaching and theatrical performance,” said Claire Noble, director of programming for the Vail Symposium. For those interested in time travel, Clays’ portrayal of historical figures will transport them to the days of Jefferson and Roosevelt.
Monday August 30 Thomas Jefferson
Thomas Jefferson was arguably one of the most accomplished Americans to ever live. Five decades of public service have included the office of President of the New United States, Vice President, Secretary of State, Minister of Diplomacy, Congressman, Governor of Virginia, and more. He was a lawyer, architect, writer, farmer, gentleman and scientist. Jefferson was also a man of contradictions: he was a champion of freedom and democracy while also owning slaves.
In this special event, Jefferson Hour historian and creator Clay Jenkinson channels Thomas Jefferson, delivering a moving performance before answering audience questions first as Jefferson and then as Jenkinson. Wine and heavy appetizers will be provided.
Tuesday August 31 Teddy Roosevelt
Sick as a child, Theodore Roosevelt was determined to make the most of life. His triumph over his infirmities has turned him into an advocate of painful life. His biography contains enough adventure for multiple lives: New York City Police Commissioner; South Dakota breeder; Governor of New York; Hispano-American war hero; Vice President and ultimately President of the United States.
Following the assassination of President McKinley, Theodore Roosevelt was sworn in as the youngest president in the nation’s history at 42. Known as an energetic and determined man, he introduced this attitude to the White House. As president, Roosevelt is best known for his progressive reforms, self-confidence, and aggressive foreign policy. For those of the West, its enduring heritage is the origin of the magnificent system of national parks of the Americas.
President Theodore Roosevelt will come to life when Jenkinson first appears to the public as President Roosevelt. After remarks as 26th President, he will then answer questions as Roosevelt; in the final segment, Jenkinson will step out of his character and answer audience questions as a modern-day historian.
Clay Jenkinson is a master storyteller and we are honored to see him share his talent, expertise and passion for history with our community, said Kris Sabel, Executive Director of the Vail Symposium. These special evenings are fundraising events; they provide an entertaining and engaging way to learn more about these historical figures and to support the Vail Symposium and our mission. Our supporters commented on how much they enjoyed both his portrayal of John Wesley Powell in 2019 and this different take on a fundraising event.
About the speakers
Clay Jenkinson is a humanities scholar, author, and social commentator who has devoted most of his professional career to public humanities programs and is considered one of America’s most entertaining orators. Her performances are always humorous, educational, stimulating and informative, while maintaining a constant focus on ideas. Jenkinson is widely regarded as one of the country’s most eloquent public speakers, and he brings a humanities perspective partly learned as a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University to everything he does.
Jenkinson is one of the main national performers of Thomas Jefferson. He has lectured and portrayed Jefferson in forty-nine states over a span of over 20 years and is the host of the weekly radio show The Thomas Jefferson Hour and the author of books such as Becoming Jeffersons People: Re -Inventing the American Republic in the 21st Century and Theodore Roosevelt in the Dakota Badlands.
Jenkinson is the director of Dakota Sky Education, Inc., chief consultant for Theodore Roosevelt Center at Dickinson State University, and consultant for Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation.
More Information: Please visit vailsymposium.org/events for more information and to purchase tickets.
Sources
2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/clay-jenkinson-returns-to-vail-symposium-portraying-two-presidents-on-two-nights/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]