Suicide Squad actor David Dastmalchian can relate to Polka-Dot Man
You might not know him by name, but if you’re a fan of superhero movies, you’ve certainly seen David Dastmalchian. This weekend he appears as the hapless supervillain Polka-Dot Man in James Gunns The suicide squad.
But the actor started his career not so long ago, in Christopher Nolans The black Knight. By then, he was featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a member of Scott Langs’ team in both Ant-Man films, appeared in Gotham and Flash (as supervillain Abra Kadabra), and voices the villainous Calendar Man in the animated adaptation of Warner Bros. Along Halloween.
As a lifelong comic fan (he even wrote his own comic book series), Dastmalchian says his row of comic book role murderers make it look like I won the lottery, and yet I haven’t won the lottery once. I have now won the lottery, probably if I counted, a dozen times.
Yet Abner Krill, the deeply trampled convict, (literally) spitting The suicide squad, has a special place in his heart.
To meet someone so engulfed in doubt and so lost in the world, Dastmalchian told ServerPlay over the phone, to me was deeply appealing. I think it’s something we can all relate to in such an intimate way. […] Abner doesn’t feel like he really has enough to live on like you’re introduced to him in this movie, and he doesn’t really have much. He’s kind of the butt of the joke. I felt that. We have all felt this. We’ve all been in a place where it’s like, Why am I here? What am I doing? What are the talents I have used for? And if I have any, are they really valid, viable, or of any use to the world?
Polka-Dot Mans’ talents have been changed slightly from his comic book incarnation for the film. Rather than each individual with polka dots on their costume hiding an ingeniously shrunken weapon or tool, Abner can throw a jet of polka dots with their hands that disintegrates anything they touch. And if he doesn’t pull stitches at least twice a day, he breaks out in a bulbous, polka-dot rash and vomits them up instead.
But Dastmalchian is proud of his cursed cosmic character, Polka-Dot Man may be the worst villain in the world, but it’s the best that Suicide Squad history has to offer.
There is a list somewhere [where Polka Dot Man is] voted as, worst villain […] and the man, what a badge of honor. What a wonderful character that you tell a story about, because that’s who all these characters are. That’s the beauty of The suicide squad, the beauty of [John] Ostrander ran from it. That’s the beauty of what James Gunn can bring to it.
And for Dastmalchian, they were all part of the Suicide Squad.
They are characters to throw away. They are discarded. It’s like, if you get the mission right, all the better. You could get some free time for your sentence. If you don’t, you’re dead, and if you don’t do what we love, you’re dead anyway. This is what many of us feel in the world. How not to be part of the system in which we all live and in which we must exist without feeling completely disposable? As soon as you are a responsibility for the structure of the company, as soon as you are a responsibility for the system, as soon as you are a responsibility for, you know man, I don’t mean our heads necessarily explode, but we can just be thrown out, as if there is nothing in this society. And it is a terrifying reality.
As a rather pleasant question, I asked Dastmalchian if The suicide squad being rated R for (among other things) nudity had nothing to do with Polka-Dot Man.
I can’t confirm or deny Polka’s nudity, he bravely replied, but even that sparked a strong bond between him and Polka-Dot Man.
I grew up with, and have, an autoimmune disease called Vitiligo, shared by Dastmalchian, which is a condition that affects the pigmentation in my body. I am covered from head to toe in polka dots. I was teased and called a nickname when I was a kid, and as an adult it didn’t care that I had those big speckled dots on my body. And Jacques [Gunn] I didn’t know it about myself, but when I was cast as Polka-Dot Man, I finally kissed my polka dots. I’m proud of them now, and I’ve kind of turned what was a really debilitating insecurity about them into something that I think makes me unique and different. I am proud of them and I try not to hide them anymore. So it was also really cool for me to bring that personal perspective to Abner.
