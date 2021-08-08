Comedian dies at 41 – The Hollywood Reporter





Trevor Moore, comedian, actor, writer and producer who co-founded comedy sketch group The Whitest Kids U Know, died of an accident on Friday. He was 41 years old. Moore’s death was confirmed by his manager, Dave Rath, who shared a statement on behalf of Moore’s wife, Aimee Carlson, please from Seth McFarlane’s production company, Fuzzy Door. “We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and father of our son. He was known as a writer and actor by millions of people, and yet for us he was simply the center of our entire world. We don’t know how we’re going to continue without him, but we’re grateful for the memories we have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you respect our privacy during this time of mourning. “ Moore was born in 1980 in Montclair, New Jersey. He started writing very early and at the age of 12 published a cartoon book called Remains. After moving to New York in 1999, Moore interned with Saturday night live executive producer Lorne Michaels and participated in the NBC Pages program. He then co-founded The Whitest Kids U Know with Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Timmy Williams and Darren Trumpter, a sketch group that gained attention after winning an award at the HBO US Comedy Arts Festival in 2006. The group’s eponymous series, The whitest children you know – which Moore also starred in – ran from 2007 to 2011 on IFC. Moore has had numerous other television writing and directing credits, from Uncle Morty’s Dub Shack to the Disney XD series Walking stuffing and Just roll with that. Moore also created and hosted The Trevor Moore Show on Comedy Central, which featured a series of comedy sketches. As an actor he appeared in Breaking in and Hi-Def Domination Animation, among other credits. Cregger and Brown of The Whitest Kids U Know released the following statement: “Early this morning we learned that we had lost our brother, our co-worker and the driving force behind WKUK. He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable. We are heartbroken and our grief is nothing compared to the loss felt by his wife and son. On behalf of WKUK, we ask for privacy during our time of deep grief and strength for his family who are facing the impossible idea of ​​living their life without him. Our hope is that the friends, fellow performers and fans who loved him won’t focus on his death, but remember the countless laughing moments he gave them. Moore is survived by his wife Aimee and their son August. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NEXT for Autism.

