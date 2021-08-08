MOVIE MEMORIES: Giving Underrated Movies A Well-Deserved Moment In The Spotlight

Hello again moviegoers, for my last article ‘Movie Memories’ for Lanarkshire Live I watch a pair of underrated movies one with Cliff Richard and the other produced by Disney that deserve your attention.

One of the most rewarding aspects of writing my Lanarkshire Live article is an opportunity to review special films that were neither critically acclaimed nor commercially successful at the time of their original release.

The 1960s saw a radical change in the production and content of motion pictures. At the start of the decade, the studio system in which the big studios controlled all film production was in decline.





Fewer films were shot in the studio and more were shot on location. Audiences evolve over time according to tastes and cultural trends, showing an interest in films that faithfully reflect their own lives.

However, as the decline in film standards continues, you look back and realize that something special in entertainment with high production values ​​has been overlooked.

Wonderful life was the third in a series of major technicolor musicals starring Cliff Richard and opened at Airdrie New Cinema in the summer of 1964. What a pleasure to see it twice a night for several nights, plus a morning event the Saturday.

In the hope of repeating the phenomenal success of its predecessors T young people ( 1961) and S summer vacation (1 1963), Wonderful life was a big budget musical that was shot for over seven months in the city of Las Palmas, Gran Canaria.

Cliff Richard stars as Jonnie, who works as a waiter on a large ferry with his band mates ( The shadows ) and his waiter friends (Melvyn Hayes) and (Richard OSullivan).

Following a pyrotechnic accident, all the electricity supply to the ferry was cut and the group was dismissed on site. Stranded on a small boat, they float around the Atlantic Ocean until they reach the Canary Islands, where the director (Walter Slezak) offers Jonnie a job as an understudy and the rest of the group as a runner.

Jonnie falls in love with director’s daughter Jenny (Susan Hampshire) and the film ends with the premiere of the completed film in a UK cinema.

It features 14 fabulous live musical numbers and vibrant dance sequences, and a 10-minute parody of film history filmed against the beauty of the Canary Islands postcards in Techniscope, a 35mm film process where two frames occupy one single image of the cinema.

Unfortunately, all the efforts devoted to this expensive technicolor production did not bear fruit; it suffered from a long runtime and an absurd conspiracy that hurt its potential for box office success.

The film was a disappointment, not only to the producers and the excellent cast, but also to Cliff Richard himself. In his 2020 autobiography The dreamer, he wrote: After the success of Young people and Summer holidays , producer Kenneth Harper and his team were determined to create another musical vehicle for me.









So, at the beginning of 1963, I went to the Canaries to start filming Wonderful life. Ssummer holidays Director Sid Furie was back in place and much of the old gang came together for this latest adventure Richard OSullivan, Melvyn Hayes and the lovely Una Stubbs but Wonderful life was unhappy from the start.

“Film and TV critics say a series that has lost its way jumped the shark and, if I’m honest, that’s what I think. Wonderful life do.

It was supposed to be about a bunch of kids, on a set, secretly making their own movie behind the directors, but the plot ended up getting a bit convoluted and not very believable either.

There were some funny moments. I loved it when I got to imitate Charlie Chaplin, Groucho Marx, James Bond and Rudolph Valentino.

Overall, however, Wonderful life was probably a movie too far into the movie’s musical series. When he came out he got worse reviews than Young people and S summer holidays’ eu, and, come back to it, I’m afraid it probably deserved them.

Compared to what is on offer today in contemporary cinema and, apart from its shortcomings, W onderful life is an extremely entertaining movie that reminds us that they don’t do them like that anymore.

Fortunately, he is starting to find new life and reach a wider audience on DVD. It’s a film that certainly deserves it.

“The Moon-Spinners” was Walt Disney’s surprise thriller – a mysterious and romantic thriller set on the island of Crete.

1962 book The Moon Turners, by Mary Stewart, was a bestseller inspired by a Greek legend about three sisters who spin the full moon and when it shines and shines over the sea you can see treasures lying far below.

Released in 1964, the Disney version of the story is a fun movie and from the start it’s clear that it’s going to be a mysterious melodrama, with all the stops released.

Hayley Mills plays Nikky Ferris, who arrives with her Aunt Frances (Joan Greenwood) at a hotel called The Moon Turners .

Stratos (Eli Wallach), the brother of the woman who runs the establishment, is unhappy at the prospect of two strangers staying there and it becomes evident that something fishy is going on.









The Moon Turners was filmed on location in the small village of Elounda and the surrounding countryside in Crete.

In poor condition and worn by time and WWII, the village has been renovated from cellar to dome and received, courtesy of Walt Disney Productions, a new hotel and church (still used for worship today) as well as additional roads and communications facilities.

The film was directed by James Neilson and, picking up a page from Hitchcock, Neilson decided to play the story of The Moon Turners for all it was worth; and, in many ways, the film is reminiscent of the Hitchcock formula that worked time and time again for the master of suspense.

The Hitchcock-style sequence with Hayley Mills escaping from a windmill by jumping out of a window onto one of the blades is masterfully done, with some stunning shots of her vantage point taken from the air.

The set is one of the film’s major assets, with the sea and sky, and the coastal landscapes of Crete providing backgrounds that would almost make everything in front of them look good.

Getting Pola Negri to play the role of Madame Habib was no small feat for the Disney company. The silent movie star shot her last film in 1943, but her name still spelled glamor and exoticism.

Miss Negri surrendered and in the script she was to have a companion Siamese cat. The star suggested substituting a cheetah, which made her scenes all the more fun.









The other main object of attention in The Moon Turners was an adult Hayley Mills. Now 18, it was clear the young actress was ready for more mature roles.

Fortunately, age had not diminished Mills’ acting ability or his natural charm; his performance in the film is excellent.

Even if it was only a short time before The Moon Turners would be shown at the Pavilion Cinema in Airdrie in the summer of 1964, I knew it was showing in Glasgow, so I hopped on the blue train and headed to Scotland’s most luxurious cinema, the Odeon in Renfield Street.

Alas, I hadn’t looked before I jumped; the entrance fee to the Odeon was much more expensive than the local painting houses and as a result I was short of the entrance fee.

While I remained obsessed with the posters and photos displayed at the entrance to the cinema, I was approached by the doorman. At that time, they wore an elegant uniform with the name of the cinema on their hats. After explaining my financial problems, he gave me two shillings and escorted me to my seat.

The Moon Turners is a great movie and one worthy of retrospective evaluation.