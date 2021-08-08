Entertainment
Rare footage shows the rescue of Jimmy the Hollywood chimpanzee on NT’s Elcho Island
The story of a shipwreck of a chimpanzee on the shores of a remote island in Arnhem Land with a Hollywood actor and magician, and the legend of the Filipino starlet in the Northern Territory.
The aborigines of Elcho Island captured the extraordinary scenes of rock art.
And now, video footage of the moments after those aboard the luxury yacht Sea Fox were rescued has been uncovered in the ABC archives, putting Jimmy the chimp in the spotlight 62 years after the sinking.
Jimmy the Chimpanzee’s Rise to Glory
At the time, Jimmy the Chimpanzee was introduced to Australian audiences as Cheetah, the Hollywood Chimpanzee from the hit movie Tarzan.
But like so many illusions from showman and magician John Calvert, the truth about the chimpanzee was more complicated.
Pictures show Calvert’s yacht was towed to Elcho Island and crowds of locals gathered around Jimmy the chimpanzee, an adult African great ape, in a cage not high enough to stand on standing.
“Everyone was surprised to see a monkey on board,” remembers David Djalangi, Elder from Elcho Island.
The islanders had previously seen small monkeys that traveled between Sulawesi and Australia with the Macassans who traded in Australian waters.
But the chimpanzee was something entirely new.
Mr. Djalangi remembers some of his friends reaching out to touch the animal.
“They were putting their hand in the cage and he grabbed a boy’s hand and pulled it in,” he said.
Torn from the jungles of Mozambique during the filming of Calvert’s film Dark Ventures in 1953, Jimmy the chimpanzee made the devastating leap to the Hollywood hills at an early age.
The chimpanzee became a pet and favorite prop in Calvert’s shows and films, and began to drink hard liquor and smoke heavily.
“Jimmy terrorized the servants and developed very bad habits,” said Brian Hubber, retired director of the NT Library and Archives.
Mr. Hubber meticulously researched the exploits of Jimmy the Chimpanzee and Calvert ahead of their doomed Sailors’ World Tour.
“I wanted to know what happened to [Jimmy]”said Mr. Hubber.
“How did he get into this situation?
The voyage of the sea fox
It was in the midst of the post-war economic boom that Calvert bought the yacht Sea Fox and prepared to bring his magic and animal show to the world, with Jimmy the chimpanzee one of the star attractions. .
A dozen people, including Filipino starlet Pilita Corrales, and various stage animals, were on board.
“I think [Jimmy] was probably a pet and a friend, but he was obviously also a great way to promote a show and [John Calvert] took out the story that Jimmy was Cheetah in the Johnny Weissmuller Tarzan movies and everyone believed him, ”Mr. Hubber said.
But the Sea Fox was ill-prepared for the voyage and in dire need of repairs when it entered Darwin harbor around June 1959.
Darwin had just obtained city status, but it was still a border town with a difficult life.
Locals were captivated by Calvert’s performance troupe when they got ashore, but quarantine restrictions prevented Jimmy the chimp from leaving the yacht, according to today’s newspapers.
Jerry Lattin was at the time second-in-command of HMAS Emu, a navy vessel tasked with monitoring the Japanese pearl fleet, whose divers scoured the ocean floors in search of oyster shells during dead tides.
“But it wasn’t really in good shape.”
Weeks after the Sea Fox left Darwin, it sent distress calls from waters in the far north of Australia.
The crew of HMAS Emu came to the rescue.
“They were running out of food and water,” Lattin said.
“I think the chimpanzee was in a cage on the bridge.”
A difficult journey for those on board
Mr Hubber said that although the trip was difficult for the cast and crew, Jimmy the chimp suffered the most.
“Jimmy was tied up, he was a pretty big animal at this point, he was probably as high as a man’s shoulder,” he said.
“[Jimmy]was extremely strong, much stronger than any individual man and so was a danger. “
Corrales, who became a famous singer, actress and television personality in the Philippines, remembers the relief of seeing the Australian rescue ship as the yacht took to the water.
“Everything broke on the yacht, there was no water, nothing the animals were suffering from, so it was really difficult,” Corrales told the ABC from his home in Manila.
“The engine wouldn’t start, so we floated for nine days and had the chimp there.
During the days of the drifting yacht without supplies, the chimpanzee became increasingly difficult to handle.
Newspapers reported that Jimmy even attacked and bit a crew member.
Border restrictions stop Jimmy’s journey
The Navy ship towed the Sea Fox to the nearest refuge, a small missionary community on Elcho Island, where the yacht would fall sideways on a rising tide and crack the shores.
It was the last time Calvert had control of his yacht or his chimpanzee.
With border restrictions barring Jimmy from being on Australian soil, Taronga Zoo stepped in to come up with a solution.
The vision unearthed by ABC archives shows Sir Edward Hallstrom of Taronga Zoo arriving on the small island aboard a chartered DC3 plane.
He hands Jimmy a cigarette through the cage.
Then, with a chain around his neck, Jimmy is seen being led aboard the plane, where the chimpanzee is assisted to light a second cigarette, and shoots it deeply.
Amid reports that he had mistreated his chimpanzee, Calvert faced criticism from the national press, skeptical of whether the yacht was really in distress.
He denied the charges and told media he loved Jimmy.
Mr Hubber said that even after he left control of Calvert, Jimmy continued to be exploited.
“Jimmy the chimp has been in a sense ‘saved’ by the zoo where you would expect him to receive slightly better treatment and yet they still encourage his smoking type and more circus type behavior,” he said. -he declares.
“It was like zoos operated back then, but it made me a little sad.”
Jimmy the chimp was found to be a reluctant participant in the Taronga Zoo breeding program and was sent to the Perth Zoo in 1962.
Taronga Zoo and Perth Zoo spoke to Mr Hubber about his research but declined to comment on the ABC.
When the chimpanzee died of a heart attack at the age of just 16 in 1968, a taxidermist was called in and the remains are now part of a collection of 64,000 species of mammals kept for research at the West Australian Museum.
Calvert returned to the United States on his own, but toured for decades to come, buying new boats and more exotic animals.
He died in 2013 at the age of 102.
