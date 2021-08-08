Letters: it’s time to unite against sexism in games





Workplaces gambling an abscess As for the Todd Martens article online, this may be one of the biggest entertainment lawsuits ever filed and no one seems to care. [July 17]: As a member of the video game community, I am saddened to see its current state. The lawsuit against Activision Blizzard reminds us why video game companies have become an abscess of deception and contempt. It’s no surprise that Activision Blizzard faces its biggest blunder since the Blitzchung controversy, which occurred almost two years ago. Yet it is shocking to see female employees treated inhumanely like cannon fodder by their male counterparts, not to mention stories of sexual harassment and the death of an employee. Activision Blizzard has the right to defend against the allegations because the legal system is based on the principle of innocence until proven guilty. The two-year survey conducted by the Ministry of Fair Employment and Housing proves how serious the situation is. If the claims prove to be correct, it might not sound good for Activision Blizzard. I am sure they will not learn their lesson even after this trial as a society. So I believe the only way to hurt them and hold them accountable is to stop buying and playing their games because they care about money. If they lose that, they lose everything. Anish bachchan Patna, India Now sing on the beach access It’s never too late [Aug. 1]: I just can’t reconcile the Jackson Browne who sings so eloquently about the evils of the world, across so many albums, with the Jackson Browne who is part of the Hollister Ranch cabal who are dedicated to keeping the beach their beach. Anne Beaty Angels Evaluate an assessor Whenever I hear or see Justin Chang’s name, I happily expect to be faced with the intelligent, articulate, and original expression of a noticeably brilliant mind. It doesn’t matter that I’m attracted to the film being reviewed. It’s always a pleasure to read or hear one of his reviews. Thanks Justin Chang. Barri clark Angels :: Isn’t there an editor at The Times who can cut the length of a Justin Chang film review less than that of a thesis? John Kwiatkowski Angels A collection of reviews would be nice Could someone post a collection of Charles McNulty’s essays, reviews, critiques, and wisdom so I can throw out my piles of newspaper clippings? Christel krause Lagoon Wood Retrieve TV shows in Calendar At the start of the pandemic, the Calendar section announced that it would not be releasing any TV programs. We found it strange but lived without it for 1 year. We kindly ask you to report the valuable service of a TV programming guide, a useful service which has always been a part of this precious diary. This is very important to us and to many other subscribers, I’m sure. The Smith family St. Gabriel Comic book not for the whole family I continue to be amazed that the LA Times allows what appears to be soft pornography in the comics section of the Daily. This is, I believe, a family diary, but last week one comic in particular portrayed sex quite graphically. This isn’t the first time 9 Chickweed Lane has exemplified a sexual innuendo, but it seems to be getting more graphic. Certainly not suitable for children who share the pleasure of reading the comic section with their parents. Ronald Morrow Santa barbara

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2021-08-07/activision-blizzard-sexism-in-gaming The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos