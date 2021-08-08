Comedian and actor dies at 41 after “accident” as family mourns “sudden and tragic loss”

TREVOR Moore died on Friday night at the age of 41 from an unexpected accident, his manager confirmed.

The comedian and actor was best known for the sketchy comedy group he co-founded The Whitest Kids U Know as his family released a statement calling the sudden loss devastating.

5 Comedian Trevor Moore Dies Aged 41 From Sudden ‘Accident’ Credit: Getty

5 The TV star founded comedy sketch group The Whitest Kids U Know Credit: Getty

Trevor’s wife Aimee Carlson posted a touching message on behalf of her and the entire Moore family on Saturday.

We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and father of our son.

He was known as a writer and comedian by millions of people, and yet for us he was simply the center of our entire world, according to the statement.

They continued: We don’t know how to continue without him, but we are grateful for the memories we have that will stay with us forever.

We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone.

This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you respect our privacy during this time of mourning.

“WE LOST OUR BROTHER”

The manager of the comedy stars first confirmed his tragic death to Deadline.

He is survived by his wife Aimée and their son August.

His close friends and frequent creative collaborators Zach Cregger and Sam Brown have released their own statement after losing their brother.

Early this morning we learned that we had lost our brother, our employee and the engine of WKUK.

He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable, the couple said.

Zach and Sam continued: We are heartbroken and our grief is pale compared to the loss felt by his wife and son.

On behalf of WKUK, we ask for privacy during our time of deep grief and strength for his family who are facing the impossible idea of ​​living their life without him.

Our hope is that the friends, fellow performers and fans who loved him won’t focus on his death, but remember the countless laughing moments he gave them.

SURVIVED BY WIFE AND SON

Trevor entered the comedy scene with the launch of comedy group The Whitest Kids U Know.

He then wrote and directed Walk The Prank – a series about four kids playing real pranks on unsuspecting people – on Disney XD.

Most recently, the TV star co-created and produced the Disney show Just Roll With It.

The comedy followed improvisational actors who allowed the audience to choose what happens in various scenes.

Trevor was born in Montclair, New Jersey in 1980, but moved to New York City at the age of 19 to further his career.

He secured a personal internship with Lorne Michaels – who created Saturday Night Live and helped revive the careers of countless comedians.

The funny man was then selected to be part of the prestigious NBC page program – where he met his future wife, Aimee.

5 Trevor is survived by his wife, Aimee Carlson, and their son, August Credit: Instagram

5 The actor’s family said they were “devastated” by the “sudden loss” Credit: Getty

5 Trevor started his career interning for SNL’s Lorne Michaels Credit: Getty