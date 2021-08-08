New this week: The Suicide Squad, Vivo, ‘Streisand | Entertainment

Entertainment
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press entertainment reporters on what’s coming to TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
The 2016 David Ayer-led Suicide Squad may have been the lowest for the Warner Bros. DC Comics universe, but the follow-up / rebuild by James Gunn could be a highlight. Gunns The Suicide Squad, which debuts in theaters and on HBO Max Friday, barely changes the title of the previous film and preserves some characters (Margot Robbies Harley Quinn, Viola Davis Amanda Waller). However, Gunn brought a whole new comedic energy to the very violent, R-rated comic book adaptation, as well as the same surprisingly poignant, if not insane, poignant that Gunn showed to the two Guardians of the Galaxy films. In The Suicide Squad, Idris Elba leads a heartfelt yet extreme gallery of damaged souls on a dangerous mission.
For most of Val Kilmers’ professional life, he documented it himself. The documentary Val, which begins airing on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, brings together actors from numerous cassette boxes to give an intimate view into the life of Kilmers, from Top Gun to Batman Forever to Tombstone. The film is narrated by Kilmer but his words are voiced by his son, Jack. (Kilmer, 61, has trouble speaking after throat cancer and numerous tracheal surgeries.) The result, directed by directors Ting Poo and Leo Scott, is an unusually revealing documentary of an often difficult actor to understand. Upon reviewing the film, PAs Mark Kennedy called it a remarkably intimate and moving film too. In an email interview, Kilmer told me he had no regrets: I have lived and experienced miracles.
The Lin-Manuel Mirandas pandemic, at the cinema level, has already been quite busy. Hamilton’s recording was finally released; his In the Heights was turned into an acclaimed big-screen adaptation; and he has appeared in a series of documentaries, including Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It, Siempre, Luis and We Are Freestyle Love Supreme. In the new Netflix animated film Vivo, co-written by In the Heights scribe Quiara Alegra Hudes, Miranda is an actress and offers original songs. In the film, which debuts on Netflix Friday, Miranda plays a kinkajou singer named Vivo.
AP Writer Jake Coyle
Barbra Streisand is re-opening her music vault with a collection of 10 unreleased tracks coming out on Friday. Release Me 2 is a companion to his 2012 album Release Me. This time Babs sings songs written by music lovers like Burt Bacharach, Barry Gibb, Randy Newman and Carole King. She duets with Willie Nelson on Id Want It To Be You and with Kermit the Frog on the classic Rainbow Connection. Other highlights are Streisand singing Kings You Light Up My Life and with Gibb on If Only You Were Mine.
Multi-instrumentalist and jazz composer Gerry Gibbs pays tribute to the late Chick Corea on his 13th album, Songs From My Father. The collection includes Corea and Ron Carter on Bopstacle Course and Sweet Young Song of Love. The last song from the first record is Hey Chick, also in honor of Corea, the 23-time Grammy Award winner who died in February at the age of 79. The song, which features musicians from all four iterations of the Thrasher Dreams Trio, was originally titled Hey Jim but Gibbs and his father, Terry Gibbs, agreed to rename it. The young Gibbs befriended Corea during his last months of life. What an honor to have had the last five months to become friends with him, he says.
Entertainment writer Mark Kennedy
After the death of a beloved wife turns out to be no accident, her widower sets out to find her killers and the secrets she has hidden. Netflix’s nine-episode action thriller Hit & Run, which debuts on Friday, stars Lior Raz from the popular (and controversial) Israeli series Fauda. The grieving husband is joined in his international quest by, among others, an ex-lover including an American investigative journalist (Sanaa Lathan) and an Israeli police detective (Moran Rosenblatt). Raz and Avi Issacharoff co-created the series with Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin from the American series The Killing.
Kal Penns’ name is linked to a youthful passion for burgers thanks to Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle, but the Food Network says his intelligence in cooking in general made him the right host for Money Hungry. Chefs, restaurant critics, cookbook authors and home cooks compete in quick tastings aimed at deciphering the ingredients of a dish. Guest panelists are on site for each episode to provide flavor-friendly lifelines. The five-episode series kicks off with a preview at 9 p.m. CDT on Sunday before settling into its regular 9 p.m. CDT Tuesday slot.
Jasper Tempest, professor of criminology at Cambridge, lives by the strict rules dictated by his obsessive-compulsive disorder. That is until a police detective and former student convinces him to join a case that puts his emotions and surreal moments to the fore in Professor T, based on the Belgian drama of the same name. Ben Miller, who is the unlucky Lord Featherington on Bridgerton, stars in the six-episode series streaming now on the PBS Masterpiece subscription channel on Amazon.
AP television writer Lynn Elber
