“Reunited” at Bremenfest 2021 – Sidney Daily News

NEW BREMEN – “In 2021 our Bremenfest theme comes together,” explained Bremenfest President John Parlett, “because after everything that has happened in 2020 we are looking forward to getting together with everyone and to come together as a community to celebrate our beautiful city and have fun again. Bremenfest 2021 will be held on August 13, 14 and 15 at the Crown Pavilion on Plum Street and the adjacent Jaycees and Komminsk Legacy parks. Parlett added “Please follow us on our Facebook page (Bremenfest) and visit our website at www.bremenfest.com for the festival program. As a prelude to the weekend, the New Bremen Rod and Bun Club, the Village of New Bremen and the Bremenfest committee will be hosting a children’s fishing tournament on Thursday August 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lock Two’s Kuenning Dicke off Park Road. “Please take your kids out and let them try to catch the biggest fish and maybe win some prizes!” Said Parlett. On Friday 13 August, evening events to enjoy include the Bremenfest opening ceremonies at 6.30 p.m. and the coronation of Little Miss Bremen and the Queen of Bremenfest at the Pavilion. Gambling (including the return of Chuck-A-Luck), bingo and turtle races will begin shortly after the ceremonies. For the more athletic, a fun 1-mile run starts at 7 p.m. and a 5-mile run / walk begins at 7:30 p.m., both starting at the Crown Pavilion. Friday music is provided by Bullet Proof Sounds from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Another Round from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday begins at 8 a.m. with a Sons of American Legion Chili Cook Off and at 9 a.m. the 28th Annual Bremenfest Cycling Tour will begin, with a choice of 15-mile and 25-mile routes. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Ninja Warrior Course opens with competitions between different age groups with a winner determined by the shortest time at the end of the day. At 10 a.m. there is a mixed Mud Volleyball tournament at Jaycee Park. At 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., there’s a comedy, juggling, and ventriloquist act for kids at Jaycee Park. On Saturdays, Roger Demange performs from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Karma’s Pawn from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sunday August 15, after meal selections are made with the BBQ chicken, dinners are served by Paul’s BBQ or at the New Bremen School Team Catering Tent, the 46th Annual Bremenfest Parade begins at 1 p.m. The grand marshals of the parade are the 2020 New Bremen Cardinals State Championship football team and their longtime manager Matt Campbell. Entertainment for the kids will include a 4 p.m. Ferris wheel race on Plum Street. To end the weekend, Sunday evening is Haywired from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Parlett concluded by saying: “We look forward to seeing everyone at Bremenfest 2021 and being ‘united’ again as a community. We hope you can come and enjoy great food, fun and entertainment with us. The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

