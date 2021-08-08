‘Better Call Saul’ actor Bob Odenkirk briefs fans after heart attack on set





Bob Odenkirk says he’s doing a lot better after having a little heart attack. Photo / Getty Images

Bob Odenkirk “is doing very well” as he recovers from a small heart attack. The “Better Call Saul” star recently revealed that he collapsed on set in New Mexico last month, but giving fans an update, he revealed he’s doing a lot better. He wrote: “I’m doing great. I’ve had my own ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ week of people insisting that the world be a little better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone at the moment. , but let’s keep the expectations reasonable! “ Odenkirk recently confirmed that he suffered a “little heart attack” when he collapsed. The 58-year-old actor then took to Twitter to assure fans he was “fine,” as he thanked his medical team for getting him back on track without needing surgery. He wrote: “Hi. It’s Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from all who have expressed their concern and concern for me. It’s overwhelming But I feel the love and it means so much I had a little heart attack. “But everything will be fine thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who were able to fix the blockage without surgery. Plus, the support and help from AMC and Sony throughout this has been on a higher level. I’m going to pick up a pace to recover but I’ll be back soon. “ The star collapsed in a “heart-related incident”. His representatives said: “We can confirm that Bob is in stable condition after suffering a cardiac incident. He and his family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses who look after him, as well as his cast, his team and his producers who stayed by his side. “The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of their best wishes and asking for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.” Related Articles

