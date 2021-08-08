LA Kings to reopen Promenade Ice Chalet at Rolling Hills Estates – Daily Breeze





The Promenade Ice Chalet, the popular 40-year-old community rink at Rolling Hills Estates that closed last year, will reopen next month under the management of a sports entertainment company – and the Los Angeles Kings. LA Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company officials said they signed a five-year rental agreement with the owners of the Promenade on the Peninsula mall to operate the popular ice rink there. The agreement has two five-year options. The ice rink, undergoing renovations of approximately $ 200,000, will be renamed LA Kings Ice at Promenade on the Peninsula and is scheduled to open on September 7th. The facility will offer public skating; skating, figure skating and hockey lessons and clinics; and youth and adult hockey leagues. The Kings will also host a variety of events, including those aimed at youth. We have always had a very strong collective reach at the 19+ rinks in Southern California, said Kelly Cheeseman, COO of the Kings. But making sure the rinks don’t close, ”added Cheeseman,“ is essential for the growth of our community. The Los Angeles Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company signed a 5-year lease with the Promenade on the Peninsula Mall to operate the popular ice rink. The ice rink is being renovated, which includes the rebranding. The new name of the rink will be LA Kings Ice at Promenade on the Peninsula. (courtesy LA Kings)

The once popular Ice Chalet skating rink in the middle of the Promenade on the Peninsula mall at Rolling Hills Estates closed in September 2020 (Photo by Chuck Bennett, Contributing Photographer)

The Los Angeles Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company signed a 5-year lease with the Promenade on the Peninsula Mall to operate the popular ice rink. The ice rink is being renovated, which includes the rebranding. The new name of the rink will be LA Kings Ice at Promenade on the Peninsula. (courtesy LA Kings) The redevelopment will include upgrading the technology system, adding an interior and exterior branding, repairing the cold floor piping system, improving lighting and sound equipment, ‘offer high-speed Internet access and the installation of a new dashboard. ASEC President Brad Berman said his company has partnered with the Kings in other ice sports management projects. In February, for example, Valencia awarded them a contract to operate a municipal ice rink there, according to a press release. And in August 2020, ASEC renamed the Pickwick Rink in Burbank, injecting $ 1 million into the renovation. ASEC also operates the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, where the Kings train. The Promenade Ice Chalet, which opened in 1981, has a long history, with some of the biggest names in figure skating showing off their skills on its rink, including Olympic gold medalist Dorothy Hamill and Torrance native Michelle Kwan, who won Olympic silver and bronze medals during his career. The coronavirus pandemic shut down all non-essential businesses in March 2020, including Ice Chalet. The rink reopened in June of the same year, offering various sessions by appointment only. But financial difficulties continued due to declining footfall and higher costs, the former management firm, Ice-America, wrote on Facebook last year. The Promenade Ice Chalet was scheduled to close permanently on September 27, despite residents and fans alike petitioning to save it. Then, on September 16, the rink abruptly closed for good. The Kings, meanwhile, have a strong connection to South Bay, Cheeseman said. Many professional hockey players live in the area, the team celebrated their Stanley Cup victory in 2014 with a parade through the seaside towns, and early in the organization the team played at the Forum in Inglewood. . The team currently plays at Staples Center. The operation of the Rolling Hills Estates rink will add to this tradition. We are committed to inspiring future generations of skaters, Kings President and Hockey Hall of Fame member Luc Robitaille said in a statement. Sign up for The Localist, our daily email newsletter with handpicked stories related to where you live. Subscribe here.

