Selena Gomez will return as an actress for “Only Murders in the Building”; shares his experience





American singer Selena Gomez is about to embark on another journey as a TV actor, long after her days as a juvenile actor on the popular Disney show Channels.the Wizards of Waverly Placewhere she starred as Alex from 2007 to 2012. The 29-year-old singer’s last role in the upcoming Hulu seriesOnly the murders in the building will surprise fans in his never-before-seen avatar. The comedy ensemble with a murder mystery podcast as the backdrop to the show will feature Gomez with Steve Martin and Martin Short, both of whom will also be executive producers. Together, they will form a “motley team” trying to solve a murder in the apartment building they live in. Selena on “giving up” her life at Disney Speaking with the media during the Hulu virtual panels of the CTAM Television Critics Associations Summer Press Tour, Selena Gomez joked, “I surrendered my life to Disney at a very young age, so I didn’t know exactly what I was. Do. ”She added that during her youth she didn’t know what she was doing.“ When I was a kid, I didn’t know what I was doing. I was just running around the set and now I feel like a sponge and soak up all the wisdom I can. “. Speaking about the reasons she took on this project, Selena said that “the level of sophistication of the hardware” is what made her vouch for the series. The singer seemed excited to try out a role the same age as her age and mentioned. “It’s just that it’s really nice to be back on TV and it’s nice to be portrayed like my real age, which never happens. So I’m very happy to do that.” On the particular sense of humor of his co-actors Asked about the bond she shared with Martin and Short on film sets, the actress said the vaunted performers have a special way of humor, a different level, which she believes is lost in the modern era of Hollywood. I think what’s really special is that they have a sense of humor that somehow doesn’t exist anymore, ”she explained. have a sense of humor that isn’t typically rude or dark, it’s very light, ”she said. She added: “I think for me that was something that I really enjoyed. But I have to be honest, I don’t know if I’m going to do my job and I really hope I can make it happen. height of these incredible And I will say, however, that I learned a lot from the first episode until the end, I even made John a joke about how I wish I could do the whole first episode again because of my development. towards the end. “ Apart from his long stint inThe Wizards of Waverly Place,the To lose you to love methe singer started her career with the famous PBS show Barney and his friendsas well as landed a brief role in Disney’s Hannah montana from 2007-2008. (IMAGE-AP) Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

