KLASEY: The great interstate fair of Kankakee | Local News
For most of Kankakee County’s 168-year history, a week in late summer has been set aside for a special event, the County Fair. During fair week, farmers and townspeople flock to an exhibition center on the outskirts of town to compete for blue ribbons, watch races and rodeos, munch on funnel cakes and elephant ears and be a part of it. from the crowd halfway through the carnival.
On Labor Day 1911, crowds of visitors walked through the gates of the Kankakee Fairgrounds to experience a new type of event called the Great Interstate Fair.
A large advertisement in the Kankakee Daily Republican proclaimed that the event was unlike any other. Novel, new and entertaining. An excellent combination of AGRICULTURAL FAIR, CARNIVAL, CIRCUS and HORSE SHOW. No other fair likes it. It is, in short, the greatest outdoor entertainment ever. Visitors were invited to join the crowd, 100,000 forts.
The first Kankakee County Fair, held in 1856, likely measured attendance by the hundreds rather than the thousands. Located in a grove of trees in what is now the Riverview neighborhood of Kankakee, the fair focused on competitions in agricultural and household products. Entertainment at the 1856 fair consisted of an exhibition by Bourbonnais rider Seymour Delonais, driving his trotter, Blackbird.
After the Civil War, the County Fair moved to a location on the northern outskirts of town, just west of Mound Grove Cemetery. He will stay there for more than 70 years. Initially, the fairground occupied 15 acres, but would later expand to a much larger area.
Major changes to the county fair came in 1890, when Len Small, son of pioneer physician and horticulturalist Dr AL Small, was elected chairman of the fair board. Along with other young men elected to equitable leadership positions, Small revitalized the fair. The group raised funds to improve the fairground, hire artists and other attractions, and increase bonuses for exhibitors.
From 1902 to 1910, the annual event experienced enormous geographic expansion and was renamed the Kankakee District Fair. A newspaper ad described its reach: The Kankakee District Fair encompasses Kankakee, Will, Iroquois, Grundy, Livingston and Ford counties in Illinois, and Newton and Lake in Indiana, and an invitation from over Cordiales is addressed to residents of all other counties, as well as the rest of the world to attend the largest of all agricultural and ranching shows in the Mississippi Valley.
As the fair grew in physical size and attendance during the first decade of the 1900s, it placed more and more emphasis on racing events and entertainment programs. The dominant structure on the pitch was a huge grandstand that could accommodate thousands of spectators. Located along the western straight line of the half-mile oval race track, the grandstand provided excellent views of the races and other events on the track. Spectators in the grandstand also had the best sight lines for circus acts and other infield (the grassy area surrounded by the racetrack) entertainment.
When the fair was renamed the Great Interstate Fair in 1911, it had more of everything: more horse and cattle shows, more trotting and gait races, more prizes ($ 30,000 [in] races, bonuses and attractions), more hours of presence (the grounds were lit with electricity at night), more seats (the grandstand doubled in size), more skilled and daring expert circus artists from Europe and America, and an environment with more artists and entertainers.
A major new attraction for the 1911 fair was a daily flying exhibit featuring daredevil aviators performing death-defying feats inside the racetrack. The air show was presented by Moisant International Aviation, a company founded by brothers John and Alfred Moisant, who had grown up in Manteno.
In 1932, two decades after being renamed, the Interstate Fair attracted tens of thousands of visitors from Illinois and neighboring states every day. Large numbers of visitors arrived by train; even more motorized at the fair on Illinois’ excellent paved highway system. The Kankakee Fair surpassed all other such events in the state except the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.
On Sunday August 14, the 1932 fair opened with a magnificent harmony concert of 1,400 musicians. It was attended by 800 high school orchestral musicians and 600 Illinois choir singers.
Never in the half-century of existence of the Kankakee fairs has there been such a glorious and brilliant opening day, the Kankakee Republican-News noted.
The remaining five days of the fair each had a theme. Monday was the Day of Former Settlers, Soldiers and Children; Tuesday, Illinois and Republican Day; Wednesday, Indiana and Kankakee Day; Thursday, Livestock Day (with a million dollar cattle parade) and Friday, Homecoming and Chicago Day.
A record crowd, estimated at 100,000, invaded the exhibition grounds on Republic Day.
Political organizations and officials from across the state (including a 3,000-member delegation that marched from Chicago) flooded the city’s fairgrounds and streets.
Automobile traffic on the city streets and on the highway system leading to Kankakee was blocked for hours, the Republican-News reported. The newspaper noted that it took a reporter three-quarters of an hour to travel the seven-block distance from City Hall to the fairgrounds.
Large crowds were also present for Indiana and Kankakee Day; participation was increased by local workers. Kankakee factories, stores and offices closed at noon to allow employees to attend the fair.
The 1932 Interstate Fair was hailed by Fair Secretary Len Small as the best we have ever had.
Unfortunately, it was also the last interstate fair to be held. Competition from the 1933 World’s Fair (Century of Progress) in Chicago, coupled with the worsening of the Great Depression, resulted in the cancellation of the 1933 Kankakee Exposition. Smaller, more traditional county fairs have continued. taken over in Kankakee in the late 1930s.
