REEL TALK: ‘The Suicide Squad’ better than the original | Culture & Leisure

The Suicide Squad strikes again, although it seems they didn’t take the time to add more than the word le to differentiate it from the original in 2016.

What took a long time was buzzing repeatedly to make this movie two hours and 12 minutes long. Although his no-secret superhero movies are not my cup of tea, I approach them without any expectations, sometimes pleasantly surprised.

Either way, either version of Guardians of the Galaxy, or the original Thor, or else, okay, that’s about all in the vast sea of ​​superhero movies. This version of The Suicide Squad was certainly better than the first one, but again, it’s a low bar to rise from.

You might be wondering, like I did, where, or should I say when, does this story fall into place given the Harley Quinns Birds of Prey flop? In the wise words of a fellow film critic, it doesn’t really matter. And it doesn’t work.

The premise is the same as in the first interpretation: a team of horrific incarcerated supervillains are surrounded by Waller (Viola Davis), the director of a covert operations program. These characters are tasked with saving America from an unknown future threat, but if they deviate from the plan, the detonator installed in their heads will be engaged from a distance, resulting in a gruesome death.

Colonel Flag (Joel Kinnaman) leads the craziest group of characters in what becomes a mission to die. The bloody assault begins quickly, and we seem to be losing a lot of characters to this guerrilla warfare.

With heads severed like cantaloupe and bodies exploding all over the place, you think you can’t take it anymore. But then you quickly stepped back in time to meet this motley crew just a few months ago. This back and forth through time is a storytelling tool that keeps us genuinely interested in the story, no matter how thin it is.

Creative chapter markers keep us on the right timeline and we end up with Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Peacemaker (John Cena), Ratcatcher2 (Daniela Melchior), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) and King Shark (Sylvester Stallone) to infiltrate the human site and eliminate his leader, Thinker (Peter Capaldi).

Along the way, there is so, so much to win and the plot thickens (remember, it starts out as thin as chicken broth), which I guess will thrill comic book fans. . For others, he’s just another bizarre character CGI artists have fun bringing to life.

The Suicide Squad has quite a few unexpected comedies, most of which are highlighted by the competition between Bloodsport and Peacekeeper. Cena and Elba are really fun even in the midst of the bloodbath of violence.

These actors understand comedic timing and reactionary humor, which plays out wonderfully. If only writer James Gunn could have focused more on that relationship rather than the always repetitive and overly choreographed fight scenes.

The new characters Ratcatcher2 and Polka-Dot Man give us hope in the film with their bizarre stories and skills. If you have a rodent phobia, it will give you nightmares for weeks. And Polka-Dot Mans’ mom issues are unsettlingly humorous as the hosts immerse us in her psychologically distorted mind.

Sadly, Quinn’s bizarre personality doesn’t add anything to the story arc and actually puts the brakes on the story, ending the story.

Also disappointing is the fact that several of the initial characters, such as Boomerang (Jai Courtney), Javelin (Flula Borg), Blackguard (Pete Davidson), and Weasel (Sean Gunn), are eliminated in the opening minutes of the film. A sigh of disappointment comes over you when you realize that these actors will not have the opportunity to perform and entertain to reach their potential in this universe.

Just as the timeline tool works, the rambling feel of the individual stories just doesn’t work. The promise of a movie that works for both comic book fans and those who don’t, falls flat and becomes exactly what you think it’s going to be: nonstop fight scenes with exaggerated violence.

Some of this violence looks like a ridiculous comic, but a lot of it is really disturbing. The horribly realistic torture and death scenes are just too much to bear.

Gunn had a core of what could have been a fun bombshell sequel, but blew it up when the focus was on special effects and fight scenes. At more than two hours long, the only thing repetitive action scenes do is fall asleep.

The Suicide Squad, with a core of interesting characters, personalities, and charm, is sidetracked by Harley Quinn’s one-dimensional character and Gunns’ inability to focus on what makes a story work.

Failing to fully exploit his characters, Gunn offers us a disappointing sequel even if it is better than the original.

Reel Talk rating: 2 stars